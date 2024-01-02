Five minutes and this lower body workout to build serious strength in your legs

If you’ve decided you want to be fit and healthier in 2024, but you struggle to actually find the time to train, then this five-minute lower body circuit is for you. Not only will compound exercises help build strength and muscle in your legs, but they’ll also up your heart rate and burn lots of calories. You can use just your bodyweight, or if you want to create more of a burn, add some weights into the equation, it could be two dumbbells, a kettlebell, or even a weighted vest – you choose!

Circuit training is ideal for those with little time to train but are keen to keep fit and active. According to TRAINFitness, it can burn lots of calories in a short time frame and can continue to do so even once you've finished your workout. This circuit also consists of strength training exercises, so your muscles are placed under constant tension, which is key in order to help them grow.

Lucy Campbell CrossFit Athelete Lucy is a CrossFit athlete and coach at CrossFit Nottingham. Originally starting out her sporting career in gymnastics before moving on to becoming a competitive swimmer, Lucy went to the CrossFit Games in 2022, becoming the 2nd ever British elite female to do so, earning her the title of Fittest Woman in the UK 2022.

Lucy's lower body workout

The circuit below has been created by CrossFit Athlete Lucy Campbell, who also held the title of Fittest Woman in the UK in 2022. "This 5-minute lower body burner is the perfect routine to wake up your legs," says Lucy. There are five exercises in total, and you'll complete each one for 20 seconds, followed by a 10-second rest. You'll do two rounds in total, which makes five minutes. All the exercises can be done with either just your body weight or, if you want to challenge yourself further, Lucy says to bring some weight into the equation. Here's your workout:

Alternating lunges

Sumo squats

Calf raises

Glute bridge

Wall sit

