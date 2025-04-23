This bodyweight EMOM workout cranks up your metabolism and builds muscle endurance

Lacing up your running shoes or hopping on the cross-trainer isn’t your only ticket to getting fit. This bodyweight EMOM-style workout uses compound exercises and lots of volume to really crank up your heart rate, helping you burn through plenty of calories, while building muscle endurance. As we said, no equipment needed – just you, a pair of trusty workout shoes, and 20 minutes on the clock.

If you find you’re someone who easily gets distracted or takes long breaks during workouts, then this session will be great for you. EMOM stands for ‘Every Minute on the Minute’, where you start a specific exercise at the beginning of every minute, then rest for the remainder of that minute once you’ve finished all your reps. The clock is essentially telling you when to work and rest, so you don’t have time to waste! Not to mention, you can cram lots of exercises/volume into a short time frame, so you can still fit in an efficient workout, even if you don’t have lots of time to train.

The beauty of this workout is in its simplicity – don’t be fooled into thinking a good conditioning workout needs to contain lots of weird and wacky exercises, the most effective workouts are often the simplest. Set a timer for 20 minutes, and on each minute you’ll perform the three exercises below. If you finish all three before the minute is up, you can rest for the remaining time. Muscles are going to burn and sweat will be spilt with this one. Here’s the exercises you’ve got:

4 air squats

4 sit ups

4 burpees

Can’t stand burpees and are looking for another bodyweight workout that doesn’t include them? Then this 10-minute workout should be the ticket – we can’t promise it doesn’t have some other lung-busting moves included though. If you don’t mind them though, then here’s a simple two-move workout that’ll ramp up your heart rate in minutes and build muscle endurance.