No need to run – boost full-body strength and cull calories with these four bodyweight exercises

Just because people you know are doing marathons or competing in HYROX doesn’t mean you have to force yourself to love running. If it’s not for you, it’s not for you. Not to mention there are plenty of other training methods that can improve your cardiovascular fitness, like with this four-move bodyweight circuit. It contains high reps, short rest periods, and compound exercises to help keep the heart rate high and cull calories. Just make sure you're wearing a good pair of workout shoes.
Despite this workout using bodyweight exercises, it can help boost muscle endurance, thanks to the high reps and completing the exercises one after the other with little rest. Healthline says muscle endurance is "the ability of your muscles to sustain repeated contractions against resistance over an extended period of time". According to the American Council of Exercise, this can "improve the aerobic capacity of working muscles" and the ability to carry out everyday activities without the muscles tiring.
You’re aiming to complete five rounds of this bodyweight workout. Each exercise will be performed for 20 reps, one after the other then, once you’ve completed an entire round, rest for 90 seconds before repeating. “If a movement or the volume of reps is too challenging, scale down to suit your fitness level, such as using knee push-ups or supported air squats,” Serge writes on his post. The aim is to be able to work at a pace and effort that is maintainable. Here’s the workout:
- Air squats
- Push-ups
- Forward lunges (10 each side)
- Mountain climbers
If you're keen for other ways to get your cardio fix, that doesn't involve running, here are 12 different exercises that you can try. Many, of which, are far gentler on the joints. Alternatively, if this workout was too high intensity for you, then this five-move kettlebell workout may be a better option. It's not only gentle on the joints, but all the movements are walking exercises, so no jumping is involved.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
