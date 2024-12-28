I tried Chris Hemsworth's 7-move dumbbell workout for superhero gains – here's what happened

If you’ve ever wondered how Chris Hemsworth sculpts his superhero physique, this workout might hold the answer. The Aussie actor recently shared a seven-move upper-body session on his social media.

As someone who’s always admired his rigorous training (and, let’s face it, that Thor-worthy muscle definition), I couldn’t resist giving it a go. But I’ll admit, I was nervous. Could I handle the brutal supersets and relentless pace Hemsworth swears by?

Having tackled his infamous 50 Rep Challenge in the past – a deceptively simple but soul-destroying test of endurance – I thought I knew what I was in for. I was wrong. This workout isn’t just about lifting weights; it’s a relentless upper-body assault designed to leave no muscle unworked.

Armed with a pair of dumbbells, a medicine ball, and a lot of optimism, I stepped into the gym, ready to put myself through the same paces as Hemsworth. What followed was a session that pushed me to the edge – and left me questioning why I ever thought this would be a good idea.

How to do it

Inspired by the new Power Shred program in the Centr app, which can be found on the wellness app owned by Hemsworth, the workout is made up of three upper body supersets to help pack in more exercises in a short space of time.

To do a superset, you’ll need to perform two exercises back-to-back with minimal or no rest in between. This is an efficient way to save time and is great for increasing time under tension, which, according to US researchers, makes this method of training an optimal strategy for muscle growth.

The Journal of Strength and Conditioning Research also reports that supersets can lead to a greater Excess Post-Exercse Consumption, also known as EPOC, the afterburn effect that occurs after intense exercise and will see you burning calories up to 24 hours after your workout in order to restore your body to its resting state.

Once you’ve completed all three supersets, the workout then changes pace and finishes with a powerhouse of an exercise, the medicine ball slam. This move is designed to build explosive strength and power as you slam the weighted ball from above your head and down to the floor.

Expect your heart rate to go through the roof as you utilise every muscle from heart to toe. There’s not much rest, either. Hemsworth gives you just 30 seconds between each, which is pretty brutal and barely enough time to catch your breath.

The workout

This workout is ideally best performed in a gym environment, but some home gym equipment with the most basic kit is needed. All you’ll need is a pair of dumbbells or adjustable dumbbells, as well as a weight bench and a medicine ball. We also recommend a water bottle and a sweatband - you'll need them.

Hemsworth recommends doing each superset for four sets, taking a 60-second rest in between each round. Once you’ve completed all four rounds, take a 60-second rest before the finale; medicine ball slams for 15 reps. You’ll take just 30 seconds rest between sets.

Dumbbell Incline Chest Press - 12 reps

Dumbbell Push-up - 10 reps

x 4 sets

Dumbbell Clean & Snatch - 10 reps each side

Dumbbell Lat Raise - 12 reps

x 4 sets

Bicep Curl - 10 reps

Tricep Dumbbell Kickbacks - 10 reps each side

x 3 sets

Slam Ball - 15 reps

x 3 sets

How it went

As I kicked off the workout, I was feeling confident. The incline dumbbell chest presses seemed manageable, but by the time I reached the push-ups, my arms were trembling. Supersetting these two exercises with minimal rest was no joke – it felt like my chest and shoulders were on fire. When I got to the clean and snatch, I realised my coordination wasn’t quite up to Hemsworth's level, and after the first round, I had to reduce the dumbbell weight to avoid collapsing halfway through.

The real test came with the medicine ball slams at the end. My heart was pounding so hard it felt like it might jump out of my chest. By the second set, my sweatband was already drenched, and I was seriously debating if I could keep going. Hemsworth’s “30 seconds rest” felt more like 5, and I barely had time to grab a sip of water before diving back in. By the end, I was completely spent but strangely exhilarated – like I’d unlocked a new level of my fitness.

Describing Chris Hemsworth’s 7-move dumbbell workout as “challenging” feels like an understatement. As someone accustomed to resistance training, even I felt the intense burn in my muscles by the end of the session. This is not a workout for the inexperienced; if you’re new to training, it’s wise to approach it cautiously to avoid overexertion or injury.

That said, for those with some experience, this routine is a fantastic way to shake up a stagnant fitness regimen. It’s all too easy to fall into the trap of repeating the same workouts and seeing diminishing returns. A high-intensity session like this can reignite your progress and push your muscles toward new growth – maybe not quite Hemsworth-level, but close enough to feel transformative.

In short, approach it with respect, but don’t shy away if you’re up for the challenge. The rewards of an invigorating pump and a sense of accomplishment are well worth the effort.