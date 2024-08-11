Can I get half marathon fit on the treadmill?

In my early 30s, I was at my peak. I would run in the rain, no problem. I would run in the blazing sun, no problem. I would run at 9 p.m. at night – again, no problem. However, as a busy mum of two, my options aren’t what they used to be.

Annoyingly, childcare, time of day and bad weather (getting ill simply isn’t an option) have stopped me from training for any sort of running event for the last seven years. Seven years?!

I honestly don’t know where the time has gone, but my Brooks Adrenaline GTS 23 trainers are back on, and I’m raring to go. That's why I’ve signed up for The Royal Parks Half Marathon, sponsored by Sweaty Betty. One thing is for sure: I won’t let my training slip because I now have the luxury of a home treadmill.

I’ll be honest. Training on a treadmill has never appealed to me. I’ve always associated running with the great outdoors, but needs must and all that, and I now have everything I need to make this work. How long do I have? It’s 10 weeks until the big day. Can I do it? There’s only one way to find out.

Can you do marathon training on a treadmill?

In short, “yes”, says Gregor Parella, a Fitness Consultant at Ringside24 , Certified Personal Trainer (CPT), and Strength and Conditioning Specialist. “It’s not only possible but also very beneficial because of its specific advantages, especially for those who don’t have the luxury of training whenever they want due to childcare issues or work commitments."

Among the many benefits we won't be able to list here, Gregor highlights that treadmill training allows you to schedule your session around you, whether it be early in the morning or late at night. As an added bonus, you get privacy, and you’ll be close to fluids, nutrition, and a bathroom, too.

(Image credit: Technogym)

How does running on a treadmill compare to running outdoors?

Being very new to this and loaded up with my tablet and a good Netflix series, training for my 13.1-mile race feels exciting. Although there are certainly differences between running on a treadmill and running outside, I’m a few sessions in and have found that training on the running machine may not be as difficult as I thought.

Sure, I miss the fresh air and getting muddy trainers, but as Gregor reminded me, “A treadmill can actually minimise injuries because they provide more cushioning and are gentler on your joints. There are also no tree roots to trip over—and it also allows you to customize your training conditions. Thus, you get the best of both worlds: the experience of real-world running scenarios and the comfort and convenience of training indoors.”

So I’ve started. I have a training plan to follow, and I’m already a week in. Don’t get me wrong; I’ll still be getting in some outdoor runs because it's important that I train my body for the lumps and bumps of the roads that keep my proprioception, balance and coordination in check - especially as the race will twist and turn around London's finest Royal Parks and I’m bound to hit a variety of different surfaces, cambers of the roads - and perhaps some muddy puddles.

I also like to train on a gradient. Sometimes 5% - sometimes just 1% - but as historical research suggests, increasing the grade on a treadmill to 1% better resembles an outdoor run, so I’ve taken that on board, too. Consistency will definitely be key when training for this one, and I’m looking forward to running with 16,000 other runners in my home city and my children cheering me on from the sidelines. What a feeling!

(My) Half marathon treadmill workout plan

Below, you'll find the exact treadmill training plan I'll be doing to get ready for my half marathon. Most of these are steady-pace runs; although as I mentioned above, I'll be playing around with the incline settings. Cross training can be anything that isn't running, from brisk walking and cycling to yoga and strength training. Choose something that works for you and your schedule.