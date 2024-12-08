Add inches to your biceps and triceps with this 25-minute dumbbell workout

If you want to build bigger arms then you need to take a 360-degree approach. Sure, the bicep might be what creates that bulge at the front of your t-shirt sleeve, but it’s the tricep that makes up the bulk of the arm. Luckily, this five-move workout from Fitness Trainer, Joe Bronston, focuses on both muscle groups (and some shoulders for good measure) so you get the best of both worlds. Just grab two dumbbells and get ready for a juicy pump.
While arm workouts are an aesthetic pursuit for many (which there is nothing wrong with by the way), you shouldn’t forgo the benefits of building stronger arms. For starters, they’re essential for everyday activities, picking things up, carrying, pushing, etc, but Harvard Health also notes it’s important for bone density, better balance and reducing the likelihood of injuries. Plus, it can give your athletic performance a boost too. Even lower-body exercises, like dumbbell lunges, require strong arms and a good grip to hold onto those dumbbells.
A few of the exercises require you to get down on your knees. Not because Joe is trying to make things difficult, but because it stops you from using your body for extra momentum to complete the exercise, so your form is much stricter, working your arms harder. Perform each exercise below for 12 reps, followed by a 60-90 second rest between each exercise. Rest for two to three minutes between rounds. Aim to complete three in total. Here's your workout:
- Zottman curls
- Alternating tricep kickbacks
- Close grip overhead press
- Forward raise into lateral raise combo
- Alternating crossbody hammer curls
Looking for more quick dumbbell workouts to do at home? Try this six-move workout a try next, which will also give your shoulders and back a run for their money (as well as your arms). If, however, you don't own any dumbells, this upper-body calisthenics workout will still build strength using nothing other than your body weight.
