Forget dumbbells – sculpt upper body muscle with this 8-move calisthenics routine

If you thought endlessly curling dumbbells was the only way to get jacked arms and build your upper body, think again. Yes, it may be one of the best ways, but it's not the only way. Calisthenics is a bodyweight-style of training that uses no equipment, and not only do the people who do it have serious strength and muscle, but they can also do some pretty impressive moves too. This beginner-friendly routine may not s you see doing any advanced moves, like a muscle-up, anytime soon, but it's a good introduction to the practice.
Calisthenics is also great for developing and improving functional strength. This is because many of the exercises involve movement patterns that we use in everyday life, such as pushing, pulling, squatting, and hinging. Healthline says: "By strengthening the muscles in the same way you would need to use them for certain tasks, it reduces your risk of injury and increases your quality of life."
A post shared by Chloe McDonnell (@chloemac_coaching)
A photo posted by on
This workout is split into three supersets, which is where you complete two exercises one after the other without any rest. It’s a great way to overload the muscles and pack more into sessions when you’re short on time. Complete each exercise in the superset for 30 seconds, then rest for 60 seconds. Repeat each superset three times before moving on to the next one. Here’s your workout:
Superset 1
- Incline push-up
- Shoulder taps
Superset 2
- Tricep dips (use the back of a chair or weight bench)
- Reverse plank holds
Superset 3
Upgrade to smarter living
Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox.
- Pike elevations
- Walkouts
Superset 4
- Negative push-ups (can do these from knees)
- Bear hold
If you enjoyed that calisthenics workouts, then here's another beginner session for you to try next. Again, no home gym equipment is needed, all that's required is a solid chair (or coffee table) and around 25 minutes. A strong core is also a key component for calisthenics because it's used in almost every exercise, so here's a quick three-move workout, Pilates style, to really hit those deep core muscles.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
-
A chair and your bodyweight are all you need to burn calories and build total-body strength
No home gym set-up? We've got you covered
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Strengthen your glutes and lower back with this five-minute Pilates workout
It can help knee pain too
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
You only need two dumbbells and this ‘giant-set’ workout to score big upper body gains
Get ready for an INSANE pump
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
A personal trainer says ditch the sit-ups and do these three bodyweight exercises instead for a stronger core
Forget crunches and sit-ups, functional core strength is where it's at
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget running – this four-move workout boosts fitness levels and builds strength in 15 minutes
Not a fan of the treadmill? This workout's for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget endless crunches – target your deep core muscles in 10 minutes with this six-move Pilates workout
It'll also improve your balance, stability and posture!
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Five exercises, 20 minutes and no equipment to build stronger, sculpted abs
Want strong abdominal muscles? Look no further
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published
-
Forget weight machines – you only need a set of dumbbells and these five exercises to boost upper body muscle
Whether you can't get on your favourite machine, or your new to the gym, this dumbbell-only workout is for you
By Bryony Firth-Bernard Published