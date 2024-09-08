Forget dumbbells – sculpt upper body muscle with this 8-move calisthenics routine

If you thought endlessly curling dumbbells was the only way to get jacked arms and build your upper body, think again. Yes, it may be one of the best ways, but it's not the only way. Calisthenics is a bodyweight-style of training that uses no equipment, and not only do the people who do it have serious strength and muscle, but they can also do some pretty impressive moves too. This beginner-friendly routine may not s you see doing any advanced moves, like a muscle-up, anytime soon, but it's a good introduction to the practice.

Calisthenics is also great for developing and improving functional strength. This is because many of the exercises involve movement patterns that we use in everyday life, such as pushing, pulling, squatting, and hinging. Healthline says: "By strengthening the muscles in the same way you would need to use them for certain tasks, it reduces your risk of injury and increases your quality of life."

This workout is split into three supersets, which is where you complete two exercises one after the other without any rest. It’s a great way to overload the muscles and pack more into sessions when you’re short on time. Complete each exercise in the superset for 30 seconds, then rest for 60 seconds. Repeat each superset three times before moving on to the next one. Here’s your workout:

Superset 1

Incline push-up

Shoulder taps

Superset 2

Tricep dips (use the back of a chair or weight bench)

Reverse plank holds

Superset 3

Pike elevations

Walkouts

Superset 4

Negative push-ups (can do these from knees)

Bear hold

If you enjoyed that calisthenics workouts, then here's another beginner session for you to try next. Again, no home gym equipment is needed, all that's required is a solid chair (or coffee table) and around 25 minutes. A strong core is also a key component for calisthenics because it's used in almost every exercise, so here's a quick three-move workout, Pilates style, to really hit those deep core muscles.