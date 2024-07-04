Build full-body strength using no equipment with this beginner-friendly calisthenics workout

The destination of building strength and muscle is often viewed as a narrow road where you simply lift weights. While this is technically the most effective method it’s not the only way. Calisthenics is a type of bodyweight training that uses no equipment, but it can build lean mass and serious strength. You may have seen some people holding cool poses on the pullup bar at the gym, or climbing frames at the park – that’s calisthenics. This beginner routine won’t have you achieving that just yet, but it will build functional, full-body strength to help get you started.

As well as requiring minimal home gym equipment, calisthenics is also a great exercise option for those who are pushed for time. This is because the exercises are often compound movements, working lots of muscle groups at once. This means you can work your entire body in a shorter amount of time, making it an efficient and effective way to train.

For this workout you’re going to complete the below exercises as a circuit, doing one exercise for 30 seconds, then resting for 30 seconds before moving onto the next one. You’re going to aim to complete four to five rounds in total. If you need to rest a little longer to maintain good form, do so. The last exercise is a little more complicated, so make sure you watch the quick video above so you know exactly how to do it. Here’s your five exercises:

Commando plank

V-sit hold

Chair assisted single leg squats

Chair tricep dips

Elevated tuck hold

