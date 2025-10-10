Forget running – this walking kettlebell workout burns fat and is gentle on the joints
You don't need to go cardio crazy when it comes to fat loss
When it comes to wanting to lose body fat, lots of people often turn to the treadmill or elliptical. “One of the biggest mistakes I see when it comes to losing body fat is an overemphasis on cardio-type training and an underemphasis on loaded training (so resistance training and using weights),” says Gareth Sapstead, founder of Elite Physique Training.
Not only does lifting weights help your body continue to burn calories after you’ve finished your workout, but it also helps you preserve muscle when you’re in a calorie deficit (which is important when trying to lose body fat). Plus, it's easier on the joints than pounding the pavement. This five-move kettlebell workout is one of Gareth’s favourite for fat loss. It focuses on loaded carries, where you carry a weight for a set distance/time.
Before you start this workout, make sure you have a good pair of workout shoes on your feet to help improve your stability (and in case you happen to drop your kettlebell). Start with exercise one; perform it for 60 seconds, then rest for 60 seconds. Do this three times, then move on to the next exercise and repeat. If you’re doing this at a gym, Gareth suggests starting with a heavy kettlebell and then reducing the weight as you work your way through the exercises. If you’re at home, just stick to what you’ve got. Here’s your workout:
- Farmer carries (hold a weight in each hand either side of you)
- Front hold carry (hold your weights on your shoulders in front of you)
- Overhead carries (hold your weights above your head)
- Bicep isometric carry (hold one weight with both hands in front of you)
- Goblet carries (hold one weight in a goblet position)
Gareth says you can do this workout once to twice a week, mixed in amongst some low-intensity cardio work, or that you could even do it daily, as it’s easy to recover from. “Never neglect your resistance training workouts,” he says. Here's another full-body resistance training workout that's also great for fat loss and improving your cardiovascular health using a pair of dumbbells, in case you need more inspo.
