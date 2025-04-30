Two dumbbells and this four-move wrist-friendly workout for upper body muscle
Say bye-bye to wrist pain and hello gains with these smart exercise swaps
Training your upper body can feel a little limited if you’re prone to painful wrists – but it doesn’t have to be, all you need are a few smart exercise swaps. This four-move dumbbell workout hits your chest, arms, shoulders and back muscles while minimising stress on your wrists so you can continue to build strength and lean muscle without the discomfort.
You’re probably wondering how this workout will keep your wrists happy. Well, it’s all to do with your grip positioning. All the exercises use a neutral grip – where you perform an exercise with your palms facing each other – as opposed to an underhand grip (supinated) or a pronated grip (overhand). By using a neutral grip, load is distributed more evenly and your wrists are put in a less compromising position where there’s less flexion and extension.
A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)
A photo posted by on
- Overhead tricep extensions (hold one dumbbell in both hands)
- Dumbbell floor/or bench press
- Hammer curls
- Dumbbell bent-over rows
As well as switching your grip position, it may be worth incorporating some forearm strength exercises into your weekly routine too. This can help your wrists as the muscles in the forearms are responsible for wrist flexion and extension. It'll also have a big impact on your grip strength too, which will make every day tasks and lifts easier – so it's a win, win!
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Forget boring cardio – this three-move barbell workout crushes through calories
And builds plenty of muscle too!
-
This two-move total body boosts heart health and builds muscle endurance
Two moves, 15 minutes and a full fitness fix
-
A beginner-friendly dumbbell workout to boost strength and muscle size
Get started on your strength training journey with this simple four-move workout
-
This bodyweight EMOM workout cranks up your metabolism and builds muscle endurance
20 minutes and a little grit is all you need
-
Three exercises to 'life-proof' your shoulders, according to a mobility expert
Healthy shoulders mean better movement, more strength and less injury
-
Build unshakeable core strength with a kettlebell and these three exercises
Add this to the end of your workout to fire up your midsection muscles
-
Supercharge your aerobic engine with this three-move rower workout
Improve your cardiovascular fitness and burn through calories
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 30-minute dumbbell workout for full-body gains
Increase your strength and muscle mass in the time it takes to make tea – what’s not to love?