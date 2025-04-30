Two dumbbells and this four-move wrist-friendly workout for upper body muscle

Say bye-bye to wrist pain and hello gains with these smart exercise swaps

Man performing dumbbell chest press
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Bryony Firth-Bernard's avatar
By
published
in News

Training your upper body can feel a little limited if you’re prone to painful wrists – but it doesn’t have to be, all you need are a few smart exercise swaps. This four-move dumbbell workout hits your chest, arms, shoulders and back muscles while minimising stress on your wrists so you can continue to build strength and lean muscle without the discomfort.

You’re probably wondering how this workout will keep your wrists happy. Well, it’s all to do with your grip positioning. All the exercises use a neutral grip – where you perform an exercise with your palms facing each other – as opposed to an underhand grip (supinated) or a pronated grip (overhand). By using a neutral grip, load is distributed more evenly and your wrists are put in a less compromising position where there’s less flexion and extension.

A post shared by KAYLA ITSINES (@kayla_itsines)

A photo posted by on

  • Overhead tricep extensions (hold one dumbbell in both hands)
  • Dumbbell floor/or bench press
  • Hammer curls
  • Dumbbell bent-over rows

As well as switching your grip position, it may be worth incorporating some forearm strength exercises into your weekly routine too. This can help your wrists as the muscles in the forearms are responsible for wrist flexion and extension. It'll also have a big impact on your grip strength too, which will make every day tasks and lifts easier – so it's a win, win!

Bryony Firth-Bernard
Bryony Firth-Bernard
Staff Writer, Active

Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. She recently completed her Level 3 PT qualification with the PFCA to bring a deeper understanding of training techniques, fitness trends, and wellness advice to her writing. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸