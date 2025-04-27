A beginner-friendly dumbbell workout to boost strength and muscle size

When you step foot in the gym as a beginner, it can be difficult to know where to turn: Do you go grab a barbell? Hop on a machine? Or, maybe you should use the weird-looking cable pulley thing in the corner. Ignore it all, we’ve got you covered with this four-move dumbbell workout. These simple (yet effective) exercises will target all the major muscles in your upper and lower body and, by utilising just one piece of equipment, you’ll have this workout done and dusted in 35 minutes.

‘Are dumbbells enough to build significant strength and muscle?’ we hear you say – absolutely! Dumbbells aren’t just perfect for beginners—they’re versatile, space-efficient, and used by professional athletes in strength and weightlifting. Studies even show they can deliver the same strength benefits as machines. The key is selecting a weight that’s challenging enough so it provides your muscles with enough stimulus, whilst still being able to maintain good form.

Full Body Workout with Dumbbells - YouTube Watch On

This workout has three big ticks; it includes compound movements – so that you work multiple muscle groups at once – it uses real-life movement patterns (such as a press, row and lunge), and it’s only four exercises – so it won’t take you hours. You’ll perform each of the exercises for 12 reps, one after the other, rest for 30 seconds, then repeat it all again. Do four to five rounds, using weights where the last couple of reps feel challenging. If you need to extend your rest to 60 or even 90 seconds, please do so. Here’s the workout:

Floor press

Bent-over row

Alternating lunges

Upright row

Remember, three full-body workouts a week is plenty to build strength and muscle. If you need more to do throughout the week (which also won’t take forever), then check out this 30-minute superset dumbbell workout , or you can follow our very own four-week plan . Just make sure you take a day's rest in between each workout to make sure that you’re fully recovered and rearing to go for the next one.