Build full-body muscle and burn fat in under 30 minutes using just two dumbbells

Time may not always be on your side to train, but you don’t need to push yourself to the point of exhaustion in order to get results anyway. This 20-minute workout is perfect for those days you need to be in and out the gym, sharpish. It’ll target all your major muscle groups from head to toe, whilst accelerating fat burn too. All you need is a pair of dumbbells or a kettlebell.

The bulk of this workout is made up of supersets, but there’s also a tri-set thrown in at the end for good measure to really raise your heart rate. The main benefit of these training protocols is that they help reduce your workout time. However, they still allow you to train hard as research shows— despite the study being pretty small— that they can be just as effective as traditional training sets when it comes to building muscle.

Zero to Hero - Follow Along Workout - Week 2 - YouTube Watch On

For this MiraFit workout, you’ve got two supersets and one tri-set to complete. You’ll do three rounds of each one, resting between 60-90 seconds between each round, and then 90-120 seconds before moving on to the next superset/tri-set. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout and maybe have a protein shake ready for the end, your body will need it. Here’s the workout:

Superset 1

Split squat 10 reps

Shoulder press 12 reps

Superset 2

Romanian deadlift 12 reps

Single arm row 12 reps

Tri-set

Kettlebell/dumbbell swing 12 reps

Renegade row 10 reps each side

Deadbugs 10 reps

We recommend Primal Personal Series 34kg Adjustable Dumbbell Visit Site Adjustable dumbbells are ideal for home workouts, saving space and money by replacing multiple sets. Primal’s range from 5-34kg, suiting a variety of upper and lower body strength exercises.

If you’re looking for more workouts you can fit into your busy schedule, here’s another superset session to help build strength and muscle all over. Just remember to recover fully before doing another workout, as supersets elicit more fatigue. Don’t have access to any home gym equipment? Not a problem! A fitness expert says this bodyweight circuit is the best place to start to build muscle at home.