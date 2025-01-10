Scrap long workouts — this 20-minute session helps build muscle and strength all over

It’s the second Friday of January, AKA ‘Quitters Day,’ when most of us abandon our New Year’s resolutions. For many, that means bye-bye fitness goals. We get it—finding time for training in a busy world can be tough, but this 20-minute workout is your solution. Designed to build strength and muscle from head to toe, it targets your arms, back, chest, legs, glutes, and core. Do it at the gym with a kettlebell or dumbbell, or at home with a few household items.
At the heart of this workout are supersets, where you perform two exercises back to back with little to no rest time between them. They can help cut back on time spent training, while still allowing you to fit in a well-rounded workout. Plus, new research shows supersets can still build muscle just as well as regular training sets. Just make sure you have enough recovery time afterwards and consume enough protein.
This workout from Mirafit is made up of three supersets and includes a mixture of weighted and bodyweight exercises. If you’re at home, fill a rucksack with a few books, grab two heavy water bottles, whatever you can find to add some resistance to your workout. You’re going to complete three rounds of each superset. Rest for 30-90 seconds between each round and then for two minutes once you've finished all three, before moving onto the next superset. Here’s the workout:
Superset 1
- Goblet squat – 12 reps
- Push-ups – 10 reps (can be done kneeling or against a wall)
Superset 2
- Dumbbell bent-over rows – 12 reps
- High plank hold – 30-seconds
Superset 3
- Lateral raise – 12 reps
- Glute bridge – 15 reps (weighted or bodyweight)
We’ve got plenty of other quick, effective workouts to keep you motivated throughout the month. If you need another speedy, full-body workout, then try this two-move workout from Hugh Jackman’s trainer. Although, don’t be fooled by the ‘two moves’ piece, it’s still hard! Alternatively, if you don’t have access to any weights, here’s a bodyweight circuit that will actually make you stronger.
Bryony’s T3’s official ‘gym-bunny’ and Active Staff Writer, covering all things fitness. In her spare time, you will find her in her natural habitat - the gym - where her style of training is a hybrid of bodybuilding and powerlifting. Bryony loves writing about accessible workouts, nutrition and testing innovative fitness products that help you reach your fitness goals and take your training to the next level.
