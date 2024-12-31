A pair of dumbbells, four weeks and this workout plan for total-body strength and confidence

If you’re planning a full-body workout, a pair of dumbbells is one of the best pieces of kit you can choose. Why? Because they’re arguably the most versatile gym equipment out there, suitable for any fitness level or goal.
A great beginner’s dumbbell workout plan targets all the major muscle groups – upper body, lower body, posterior chain (the muscles along the back of your body), and core – while incorporating essential movement patterns like squats, hinges, pushes, and pulls.
Whether you’re building strength, packing on muscle, tackling high-intensity workouts, or improving your mobility, dumbbells can do it all. Ready to get started with a beginner-friendly plan? You’ve come to the right place.
Why dumbbells are good for beginners
Starting with free weights, like dumbbells, not only builds overall strength but develops stability, balance, muscle endurance and proper movement patterns.
Certified personal Saima Husain, who has devised the four-week plan to train with dumbbells below, says, “Dumbbells are accessible for most and a friendly choice to build confidence with all movements.”
Mastering the basics using dumbbells lays a solid foundation for progressing to more advanced weight training, such as with barbells, later down the line. Plus, dumbbells are a relatively cost-effective investment for the home gym and are easily available in most gyms.
What dumbbell weights should a beginner start with?
The weight you choose depends on your size, fitness level and the specific movement you’re doing. Beginners typically start with 5-10kg dumbbells, but as you progress, you might need heavier weights for lower-body exercises and lighter ones for your upper body to get the most out of your sessions.
“Start with weights that allow you to complete the rep range comfortably while having two or three reps in reserve,” says Saima. “As the movement becomes easier and the final reps feel less challenging, gradually increase the weight.”
How to do this four-week dumbbell training plan
Saima has devised a four-week plan to train with dumbbells suitable for beginners but also challenging enough for those with more experience.
“By completing this plan, you will be able to train all the muscle groups and build strength throughout your body, while discovering which movements are slightly more challenging. This awareness can lead you to focus on those areas,” says Saima.
“As a beginner, it is important to learn not to rush through movements to avoid injuries. That’s why I’ve incorporated – a valuable addition for learning to brace well and become familiar with the correct form,” says Saima.
If you’re new to these exercises, you might notice the pullover and skullcrasher appear similar. “The pullover on the bench targets your back, replacing the lat pulldown. In contrast, the skullrasher works the triceps, as the movement comes from the elbow joint, whereas the pullover is driven by the lats (muscles on the sides of back),” explains Saima.
Assistance for the split squat is optional, if you find the split stance challenging. “Feel free to use a wall or stable structure for support,” Saima suggests. “This can help build confidence in your balance and stability.”
Four-week beginner dumbbell training plan
Week 1
- Monday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + A2: glute bridge 8-12 reps
- B1: pull over 8 + B2: single arm clean and press 6 reps on each arm
- Tuesday
- Walk / bike
- Wednesday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 8 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 6-8 reps
- B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 6-8 reps + B2: skull crusher 8-10 reps
- Thursday
- Rest
- Friday
- Walk / bike
- Saturday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 6-8 reps + A2: plank drag 12 reps
- B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + B2: step up 8 reps each leg
- Sunday
- Rest
Week 2
- Monday
- Walk / bike
- Tuesday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 8-10 reps + A2: glute bridge 8-12 reps
- B1: pull over 8-10 + B2: single arm clean and press 8 reps on each arm
- Wednesday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 8-10 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 8 reps
- B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 8 reps + B2: skull crusher 8-10 reps
- Thursday
- Rest
- Friday
- Walk / bike
- Saturday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + A2: plank drag 12 reps
- B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 8-10 reps + B2: step up 8 reps each leg
- Sunday
- Rest
Week 3
- Monday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + A2: glute bridge 10-12 reps
- B1: pull over 10-12 + B2: single arm clean and press 8-10 reps on each arm
- Tuesday
- Rest
- Wednesday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 10-12 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 8-10 reps
- B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 10 reps + B2: skull crusher 12 reps
- Thursday
- Rest
- Friday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + A2: plank drag 12-16 reps
- B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + B2: step up 10 reps each leg
- Saturday
- Walk / bike
- Sunday
- Rest
Week 4
- Monday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 12 reps + A2: glute bridge 12 reps
- B1: pull over 12 + B2: single arm clean and press 10 reps on each arm
- Tuesday
- Walk / bike
- Wednesday
- Rest
- Thursday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 12 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 8-10 reps
- B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 12 reps + B2: skull crusher 12-15 reps
- Friday
- Walk / bike
- Saturday
- 3 sets with a 90-second rest in between
- A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 12 reps + A2: plank drag 12-16 reps
- B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 12 reps + B2: step up 10-12 reps each leg
- Sunday
- Rest
Yanar Alkayat is a seasoned health and fitness journalist with over a decade of experience writing for leading publications. Passionate about wellness, she specializes in crafting compelling content on topics ranging from nutrition and mental health to fitness and beauty. Yanar has contributed to renowned titles such as Women’s Health, Stylist, and The Guardian, blending expert insights with relatable narratives. Beyond writing, she’s a qualified yoga instructor and avid advocate for holistic living. Her dedication to promoting balanced, mindful lifestyles is reflected in her work, inspiring readers to embrace healthier habits and a more conscious approach to well-being.
