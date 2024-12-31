A pair of dumbbells, four weeks and this workout plan for total-body strength and confidence

If you’re planning a full-body workout, a pair of dumbbells is one of the best pieces of kit you can choose. Why? Because they’re arguably the most versatile gym equipment out there, suitable for any fitness level or goal.

A great beginner’s dumbbell workout plan targets all the major muscle groups – upper body, lower body, posterior chain (the muscles along the back of your body), and core – while incorporating essential movement patterns like squats, hinges, pushes, and pulls.

Whether you’re building strength, packing on muscle, tackling high-intensity workouts, or improving your mobility, dumbbells can do it all. Ready to get started with a beginner-friendly plan? You’ve come to the right place.

Why dumbbells are good for beginners

Starting with free weights, like dumbbells, not only builds overall strength but develops stability, balance, muscle endurance and proper movement patterns.

Certified personal Saima Husain, who has devised the four-week plan to train with dumbbells below, says, “Dumbbells are accessible for most and a friendly choice to build confidence with all movements.”

Mastering the basics using dumbbells lays a solid foundation for progressing to more advanced weight training, such as with barbells, later down the line. Plus, dumbbells are a relatively cost-effective investment for the home gym and are easily available in most gyms.

What dumbbell weights should a beginner start with?

The weight you choose depends on your size, fitness level and the specific movement you’re doing. Beginners typically start with 5-10kg dumbbells, but as you progress, you might need heavier weights for lower-body exercises and lighter ones for your upper body to get the most out of your sessions.

“Start with weights that allow you to complete the rep range comfortably while having two or three reps in reserve,” says Saima. “As the movement becomes easier and the final reps feel less challenging, gradually increase the weight.”

How to do this four-week dumbbell training plan

Saima has devised a four-week plan to train with dumbbells suitable for beginners but also challenging enough for those with more experience.

“By completing this plan, you will be able to train all the muscle groups and build strength throughout your body, while discovering which movements are slightly more challenging. This awareness can lead you to focus on those areas,” says Saima.

“As a beginner, it is important to learn not to rush through movements to avoid injuries. That’s why I’ve incorporated – a valuable addition for learning to brace well and become familiar with the correct form,” says Saima.

If you’re new to these exercises, you might notice the pullover and skullcrasher appear similar. “The pullover on the bench targets your back, replacing the lat pulldown. In contrast, the skullrasher works the triceps, as the movement comes from the elbow joint, whereas the pullover is driven by the lats (muscles on the sides of back),” explains Saima.

Assistance for the split squat is optional, if you find the split stance challenging. “Feel free to use a wall or stable structure for support,” Saima suggests. “This can help build confidence in your balance and stability.”

Four-week beginner dumbbell training plan

Week 1

Monday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + A2: glute bridge 8-12 reps

B1: pull over 8 + B2: single arm clean and press 6 reps on each arm

Tuesday

Walk / bike

Wednesday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 8 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 6-8 reps

B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 6-8 reps + B2: skull crusher 8-10 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

Walk / bike

Saturday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 6-8 reps + A2: plank drag 12 reps

B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + B2: step up 8 reps each leg

Sunday

Rest

Week 2

Monday

Walk / bike

Tuesday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 8-10 reps + A2: glute bridge 8-12 reps

B1: pull over 8-10 + B2: single arm clean and press 8 reps on each arm

Wednesday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 8-10 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 8 reps

B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 8 reps + B2: skull crusher 8-10 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

Walk / bike

Saturday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 8 reps + A2: plank drag 12 reps

B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 8-10 reps + B2: step up 8 reps each leg

Sunday

Rest

Week 3

Monday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: sumo squat 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + A2: glute bridge 10-12 reps

B1: pull over 10-12 + B2: single arm clean and press 8-10 reps on each arm

Tuesday

Rest

Wednesday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: single arm row tempo (1-1-3-0) 10-12 reps on each arm + A2: assisted split squat tempo (1-3-1-0) 8-10 reps

B1: floor press 5 sec tempo on eccentric 10 reps + B2: skull crusher 12 reps

Thursday

Rest

Friday

3 sets with a 90-second rest in between

A1: Romanian deadlift 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + A2: plank drag 12-16 reps

B1: half kneeling shoulder press 5 sec eccentric 10-12 reps + B2: step up 10 reps each leg

Saturday

Walk / bike

Sunday

Rest

Week 4