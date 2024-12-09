This full-body workout for beginners builds functional strength and boosts longevity

If you want to move better, live longer and feel better in your body, then strength training is one of the best forms of exercise (sorry for sounding like a broken record, but it’s true). But, where on earth do you start? Contrary to what you see on social media, strength training doesn’t have to be complicated, or even require a gym membership. Fitness Coach, James Stirling, more commonly known as ‘The London Fitness Guy’, says this is the strength workout beginners need to save, and all you’ll need is one dumbbell.
Strength training goes beyond simply filling out your t-shirt, helping you perform daily activities with more ease, or reducing the likelihood of injuries. One review published in Exercise Sport and Movement found that strength training can increase your lifespan, enhance your metabolic health and even increase cognitive function. While a recent meta-analysis found that resistance training can reduce the risk of all-cause mortality by 15%. Time to grab those dumbbells!
For this workout you’re going to need your one dumbbell (or kettlebell), something soft beneath you, and a chair or sofa. What we really like is that it focuses on the four main movement patterns: squat, hinge, push and pull. James suggests aiming for 10-15 reps per exercise, using a moderately heavy weight, and ensuring you’re lifting under control. Basically, don’t rush your reps, we only want good movement to avoid injury. Aim to complete three to four rounds in total and rest as and when you need to. Here’s your workout:
- Bent over rows
- Kneeling press ups
- Seated squats with a 3-second eccentric
- Romanian deadlift
- Kneeling overhead press
- Kneeling shoulder taps
We’ve got plenty more beginner workouts here at T3, like this five-move dumbbell workout that’ll only take you 30 minutes. If you want to focus on a specific area, like your core strength, these five PT-approved exercises are a great place to start. Alternatively, if you’d like to try a different style of training altogether, like Pilates, this eight-move workout is brilliant for your posture and building full-body strength.
