Skip the plank – a fitness expert says these five exercises are the best place to start for a stronger core

The plank is a brilliant bodyweight exercise for building a rock-solid core to help stabilise and protect the spine. However, it’s not the easiest move to master, as it requires a decent level of strength from multiple muscles in your body to be able to hold the proper position. Luckily, there’s a minefield of other bodyweight core exercises that are just as effective and far easier. Fitness Coach, Elise Young, says these five exercises are a great place to start.

Your core includes the muscles in the lower back, pelvic floor, hips and abdominals and they work together to help stabilise and protect the spine. That means better movement to perform everyday activities, less injury and improved posture. But, did you know it’ll also help your performance in the gym too? This is because a stronger core can help you generate more power through your upper and lower body, while protecting your back, so you can bust out more reps, lift heavier and build more muscle!

What we really like about this workout is that it’s low-impact and very beginner-friendly, it doesn’t even include a full-blown plank. They are all floor-based though, so make sure you have something soft beneath you. Work your way through the five exercises below, aiming for 8-12 exercises (per side) with a 30-second break between each movement. Aim for three rounds in total and take a minutes rest after each one. If it's too easy, incorporate a light dumbbell or kettlebell. Here are the exercises:

Bird dog

Toe taps

Single leg glute bridge march

Deadbugs

Kneeling side plank

If you aren't comfortable doing exercises on your back, then this standing core workout is a great alternative. Standing workouts challenge your balance even further as your body has to work through a great range of motion. Alternatively, if you're after something similar to the above, this six-move workout will leave your midsection cooked!