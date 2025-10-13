Build serious muscle size with this low-impact seated upper body workout

If you want to add some serious size to your upper body, then this seated workout from MiraFit is the way forward and it requires just two bits of equipment: a workout bench and a pair of dumbbells. Why is it so effective? Because performing upper body exercises seated eliminates any momentum from your lower body, the muscle you’re actually targeting does all the work, meaning more gains.

Seated upper body exercises aren’t just great for honing in on specific muscles though, they’re also ideal for taking the pressure off your lower joints in general, making them a great option for beginners through to more advanced trainees. But, they can also reduce the risk of injury, as the bench aids further stability. For example, in a barbell overhead press, you need good core strength to remain upright and stable, whereas in a seated dumbbell overhead press, you don’t.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For this workout, start with exercise one and complete three sets of 8-12 reps, with a 90-second to two-minute rest between each exercise (depending on how heavy your dumbbells are). Once you’ve completed all three, move on to exercise two and repeat, then exercise three and so on…You’ll hit your biceps, triceps, shoulders and back, so you get a well-rounded upper body workout. Here are the exercises:

Alternating hammer curls – 3 x 8-12

Bicep curl to overhead press – 3 x 8-12

Tricep extension– 3 x 8-12

Lateral raise – 3 x 8-12

Bent-over row – 3 x 8-12

Now upper body is out the way, save this lower-body workout for later in the week. Just like this one, all the exercises are performed on a weight bench, so if you're at the gym you can remain in one space, or if you're at home, it'll take up minimal space.