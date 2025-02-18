Spotify Music Pro will reportedly release this year – and here's how much it could cost

Quick Summary Spotify Music Pro, the new name for Spotify Hi-Fi, was supposed to launch in late 2021, but a new report says it's definitely coming this year. A suggested price has been revealed too.

Spotify Hi-Fi is the great white whale of music streaming. Although announced way back in February 2021, we're still looking through our binoculars and wondering where the higher-resolution tier is.

However, according to a new report, it's definitely still coming – this year, in fact.

That's good news for Spotify subscribers using the best headphones, especially wired ones, as it'll deliver more musical detail – assuming you haven't already jumped ship to rivals.

We've also heard that the new tier won't be called Spotify Hi-Fi or its other long-rumoured name, Spotify Supremium. Bloomberg reports that it'll be named Spotify Music Pro, and is currently scheduled for launch before the end of 2025.

Its sources also claim that the price will be $6 per month on top of the existing $12 Premium subscription – so a 50% price hike. In the UK, that would mean an £18 per month subscription, and in Australia, A$21.

That's pricey compared to rivals such as Tidal and Apple Music, which offer lossless audio as part of their standard plans. But improved audio quality is only part of the offer here, it's claimed.

What features will Spotify Music Pro deliver?

In addition to higher quality audio, Spotify Music Pro will also allegedly offer remixing tools, including AI-powered features that can combine tracks together.

The report adds that your subscription will give you deals on concert tickets too, although as yet we don't know which promoters or territories will be taking part, and whether those deals will be on all tickets or just selected promotions.

That doesn't sound particularly compelling to me. But, Bloomberg says that "people familiar with the matter" believe that the subscription will be attractive enough to persuade people to sign up.

It seems that Spotify Music Pro is still in a state of flux, and the firm will be testing various options for the Music Pro plans throughout 2025 before the final launch. The features will reportedly be rolling out in phases rather than all at once, for example, so the launch is likely to be staggered.

Watch this space.