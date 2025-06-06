Apple Watch just got a surprise app upgrade that we've waited years for

Hint: it's yellow and ghost-like

Snapchat on Apple Watch
(Image credit: Future / Britta O'Boyle)
Britta O'Boyle's avatar
By
published
in News
Quick Summary

Snap has announced a dedicated Apple Watch app for Snapchat.

It will allow you to reply to notifications directly from your wrist, though you won't be able to start a message thread from the Watch as yet.

We're just days away from Apple's WWDC conference, where the company is expected to announce a number of new features for its devices, including iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and Apple Vision Pro.

But while we wait to find out what watchOS 12 – or watchOS 26, as it is now expected to be called – will bring to Apple Watch later this year, there's been a surprise addition to the company's smartwatch in the form of Snapchat.

The Apple Watch has had its own App Store independent of iPhone since 2019, but while several developers have pulled support for their dedicated Watch apps in recent years, Snapchat is bucking the trend and investing in the smartwatch instead.

According to 9to5Mac, the Snapchat app for Apple Watch launched on 5 June and is all about offering messaging for its users – of which it has nearly a billion.

Snapchat app on Apple Watch

(Image credit: Snap)

What does the Snapchat Apple Watch app offer?

The Snap announcement said: "With the Snapchat app on Apple Watch, you can preview an incoming message and reply using the Keyboard, Scribble, Dictation, or send an emoji.

"Respond to let your friend know you’re 'here' when you’re meeting up at a restaurant. Out for a run? Glance down and send a quick reply without breaking stride."

In the past, you have been able to see incoming Snapchat notifications on Apple Watch of course, with the smartwatch mirroring your paired iPhone, but until the launch of the dedicated app, it wasn't possible to reply from your wrist.

It's still not possible to start a Snapchat conversation from your Apple Watch even with the dedicated app, but at least you can now reply to any notifications from your Snapchat friends when they come in rather than having to get your iPhone out.

You can download the Snapchat app directly from the Apple Watch App Store on your wrist now.

Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle

Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.

