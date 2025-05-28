WhatsApp finally gets the iPad update I've been waiting years for
WhatsApp for iPad has arrived at last!
Quick Summary
Meta has officially (and finally) released a dedicated WhatsApp app for iPad.
It's available to download for free from the App Store now.
There's some big news for WhatsApp fans this week (that includes me): owner Meta has finally added a dedicated iPad app to the App Store. Seriously, I think I have been waiting for this announcement for the last decade!
The messaging platform launched way back in 2009, but while it was available on iPhone from the end of that year, followed by Android in 2010, there hasn't been a version for those that wanted to use the service on iPad. Until now.
Given the first iPad launched in 2010, that's rather a long time.
You could still access WhatsApp on iPad if you used the browser, but the launch of a dedicated app for Apple's tablet should make for a much more streamlined experience, and that's something I am all for.
WhatsApp had teased on X that the app for iPad was coming using the eyes emoji, but while that's one of the most unsubtle emojis you can use, there was no indication it would arrive this soon.
What does the WhatsApp app for iPad offer?
And yet here it is. The WhatsApp app for iPad brings many of the same features you will find on iPhone, including the ability to make group audio and video calls with up to 32 people, share your screen and use the front and rear cameras.
It's optimised for multitasking on iPadOS too, supporting features like Stage Manager, Split View and Slide Over, so you can use the WhatsApp app alongside other apps, whether that be your emails, Safari or Notes. The app will also work with Apple's Magic Keyboard and the Apple Pencil if you have either of those accessories for your iPad.
It's worth mentioning that Stage Manager is only available on iPad Pro with M4, iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd generation and later), iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation and later), iPad Air (5th generation), iPad Air 11-inch (M2 and later) and iPad Air 13-inch (M2 and later). However, Split View and Slide Over work with other iPads like the iPad (A16) and iPad mini (A17 Pro).
The WhatsApp for iPad app is available to download now from the App Store. Happy big-screen chatting.
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer tech from phones, tablets and wearables to smart home and beauty tech, with everything in between. She has a fashion journalism degree from London College of Fashion and previously did a long stint as deputy editor of Pocket-lint, but you’ll now find her byline on several titles including GQ, the Express, the Mirror, TechRadar, Stuff and iMore. You'll never find her without her Apple Watch on, aiming to complete her rings so she can justify the extra bar of chocolate and she loves a good iPhone trick.
