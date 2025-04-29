WhatsApp planning an update so simple, I can't believe it isn't possible already
You'll soon be able to react to messages and media files in many more ways
Quick Summary
Testers have discovered a new feature in the latest WhatsApp beta that enables you to respond with stickers – including third party and animated ones.
Currently, only emoji can be used when using the easy reply option.
Have you ever seen a tech firm launch a new feature and thought, "doesn't it do that already?" I get it a lot, and that's the case with the latest addition to WhatsApp.
A leak from WABetaInfo suggests that the app is about to improve your options for reacting to messages and media files by enabling you to use stickers.
I thought it did that already, but I'm clearly mixing up my messaging apps.
The feature's a useful one, because the current reaction responses are very limited. In the not too distant future, you should be able to use a much larger range of responses to make your reactions more personal.
How WhatsApp will improve your reactions
At the moment, WhatsApp's reaction pop-up is a little panel of basic emoji, including a heart, a thumbs-up and so on, plus any emoji you've used recently. But according to WABetaInfo, you should soon be able to add stickers too. It could work much like the sticker responses in Apple's Messages app.
According to the report, the feature is currently in testing and was discovered in the latest Android beta, but when it rolls out you'll be able to react using stickers from the sticker keyboard.
That means you'll have access to all the stickers downloaded from the official WhatsApp Sticker Store, and WABetaInfo says you'll also be able to use third-party stickers provided by external apps as well as stickers you've saved to your device.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Those stickers won't necessarily be static: the feature supports stickers made with the Lottie Framework, which is designed to deliver smooth animation without big file sizes. That means you should be able to respond in much more expressive ways than just flat emoji.
We don't yet know when the feature will roll out, but if it's in the beta it's clearly in a fairly advanced stage of testing. That means it shouldn't take too long to arrive.
Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written more than a dozen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote seven more books and a Radio 2 documentary series; her memoir, Carrie Kills A Man, was shortlisted for the British Book Awards. When she’s not scribbling, Carrie is the singer in Glaswegian rock band Unquiet Mind (unquietmindmusic).
