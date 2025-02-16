This Philips pasta maker weighs, kneads and rolls the dough for you – it’s a must for my kitchen

Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker
(Image credit: Philips)
Bethan Girdler-Maslen
As someone who loves pasta, I can’t believe this 2024 launch from Philips slipped under my radar. The Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker might be the most advanced pasta maker I’ve ever seen, as it weighs, kneads and rolls your pasta dough for you – and I desperately want it in my kitchen.

Most pasta makers on the market work by flattening and rolling out pre-made dough in between two metal rollers, before trimming into shape. But with the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker, this clever appliance actually makes the dough itself which is something I’ve never seen done before.

The Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker looks more like a bread maker than a traditional pasta maker, and it sort of works in the same way. It’s fully automated so once you add the ingredients, the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker goes through the process of mixing, kneading, rolling and cutting the dough.

Powered by Philips’ ProExtrude technology, the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker uses a motor, mixing paddle and strong metal front panel to make pasta. It has an integrated scale that calculates the amount of liquid that needs adding according to the type of flour you’re using, all of which is shown on the screen.

Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker

(Image credit: Philips)

With its versatile mixing chamber, the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker uses a metal mixing paddle and blending bar to create the perfect dough. Once the dough is made and rolled, you can add an attachment at the front of the appliance which turns your dough into pasta shapes. It’s not just pasta dough it can make either – you can also use the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker to make pizza, bread and even cookie dough.

With other pasta makers, you can only really use them to roll out the dough or cut the pasta into strips for spaghetti, pappardelle and tagliatelle. If you want any other shape, you have to manually make it yourself but the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker has thought of that too with its range of accessories.

The Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker comes with eight different shaping discs, so you can make lasagne, thick and normal spaghetti, pappardelle, fettuccine, tagliatelle and angel hair. It can also make more intricate designs like penne, shells and paccheri.

Okay, so it might not be the traditional Italian way of making pasta but the Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker is definitely next on my kitchen appliance wishlist – don’t judge me, we all have one!

The Philips 7000 Series Pasta Maker is priced at £299.99 / $349.95 and available to buy at Philips and select retailers like Amazon.

