I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale
Get $250 off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale
The Amazon Big Spring Sale is live, and if you’re looking for a cheap deal on a new coffee machine, then you’ve come to the right place. I review coffee machines for a living, and this deal on the Philips Barista Brew is the one I’d recommend buying.
View the Philips Barista Brew deal
Shop the full Amazon Big Spring Sale
Originally priced at $649.99, the Philips Barista Brew is now $399.99, saving you $250 on this luxurious espresso machine. As a bean-to-cup coffee machine, the Philips Barista Brew has a built-in bean hopper and grinder, and milk frother, so you can make espressos and milky coffees.
We rated this coffee machine highly in our Philips Barista Brew review, and commented that this user-friendly semi-automatic espresso machine has “professional touches that produce excellent coffee… It's a great choice for beginner/intermediate home baristas.”
Not only does the Philips Barista Brew look and act the part, but it’s now got a $250 discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale.
Get 38% off the Philips Barista Brew in the Amazon Big Spring sale. This espresso machine has an integrated hot water outlet that heats up quickly and produces delicious single and double shot espresso. The Philips Barista Brew does it all for you, from grinding the beans to frothing the milk. It looks the part as well, so you really can’t go wrong with it – and now it’s $250 cheaper!
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
