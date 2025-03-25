I review coffee machines for a living and this is the one I’d buy in Amazon’s spring sale

The Amazon Big Spring Sale is live, and if you’re looking for a cheap deal on a new coffee machine, then you’ve come to the right place. I review coffee machines for a living, and this deal on the Philips Barista Brew is the one I’d recommend buying.

View the Philips Barista Brew deal

Shop the full Amazon Big Spring Sale

Originally priced at $649.99, the Philips Barista Brew is now $399.99, saving you $250 on this luxurious espresso machine. As a bean-to-cup coffee machine , the Philips Barista Brew has a built-in bean hopper and grinder, and milk frother, so you can make espressos and milky coffees.

We rated this coffee machine highly in our Philips Barista Brew review , and commented that this user-friendly semi-automatic espresso machine has “professional touches that produce excellent coffee… It's a great choice for beginner/intermediate home baristas.”

Not only does the Philips Barista Brew look and act the part, but it’s now got a $250 discount in the Amazon Big Spring Sale .