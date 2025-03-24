Live
Amazon Spring Deal Days Live – all the latest from the big sale
Get ready for a week of discounts on all your favourite products as Amazon launches its Spring Deal Days sale event
Spring is in the air, the sun is out and the birds are singing – more importantly though, this week Amazon kicks off its big spring sale, so there's lots of deals to be had. The Amazon Spring Deals sale is now an established event, kicking off the first big sale event of the year from the giant online retailer.
Unlike the Prime Day events, not everything in this sale is limited to Prime members – though there are some exclusive discounts if you are. So, if you've been holding out, it could be a good time to get that trial.
The sale officially starts at midnight on Tuesday 25th March and runs through to 11:59 pm on Monday 31st March. However, there are already plenty of early deals to check out on the site.
We'll keep this updated as we find the latest and greatest offers on the site. Don't forget the lightning deals that sometimes last just a few hours, as well as those big discounts that are likely to run out before the end as stocks run dry.
Best of the Early Deals
LIVE: Latest Updates
Beats paying more for headphones
Here's a sound investment. The Beats Studio Pro headphones are 43% off right now, taking the price down to £199. What's more, you can choose from navy, black, deep brown, white or sandstone.
Mega robot vac for less
Don't tell me you still do the vacuuming yourself? A robot vac is a great smart home addition and the latest Roborock models are some of the best in the business. That's why getting 31% off the Roborock Qrevo S is such a big deal.
These deals are on Fire (TV)
Yes, you can find some big discounts on Amazon Fire TVs right now, which means you can pick up a 40-inch TV for under £180. But, the really interesting deals are on the more premium models.
The 55-inch Omni QLED 4K TV has 40% off right now, taking the price down to just under £450. That's an incredible price for a large 4K TV of this quality. Or you can pick up the 50-inch version for £399.99.
Early deals are on
There's plenty of tech in the Early Deals section of Amazon right now, and the Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a great example. There's 17% off the list price, taking these down to just £189. Not a bad deal at all.