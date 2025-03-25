Kärcher has discounted all of its pressure washers in Amazon's huge spring sale – but be quick
They won't hang around for long
Amazon’s highly-anticipated Spring Deal Days have finally arrived! Whether you’re hunting for a specific item or simply riding the wave of unbeatable discounts, we hope you find the deal of your dreams.
If you're anything like me, you might be keeping an eye on garden offers over the next few days. I was blown away by the variety of tools and equipment on sale, and when I spotted the best pressure washers, I knew I had to share the news.
Kärcher is widely regarded as one of the top brands for pressure washers, which is why they hold most spots in our current guide. Amazon has slashed prices across nearly the entire Kärcher pressure washer lineup, and I’ve handpicked the very best deals for you.
Take a look below and grab them while they last!
The K2 Power Control Home pressure washer has an impressive 110 pressure bar to clean bicycles, garden tools and furniture for the garden, patio or balcony. It also comes with a high-pressure gun, Vario Power spray lance and dirt blaster.
A step-up from the K2 above in terms of power and accessories, the Kärcher K3 comes with usual accessories as well as a T 150 Patio Cleaner accessory and 500ml Patio and Deck detergent bottle. If you've got a patio then this is a great, affordable pressure washer choice.
The Kärcher K4 Power Control is more suited to cleaning bicycles and motorcycles, small cars, garden tools and furniture. It has a 130 bar pressure and also comes with a high-pressure gun, 8-metre high-pressure hose, a spray lance and a dirt blaster.
The K4 Classic pressure washer cleans cars, garden tools and furniture as well as paving stones with a 130 pressure bar. Thanks to Quick Connect, the 6 m-long high-pressure hose can be quickly and easily connected to the high-pressure gun and the device.
The Kärcher K7 Power is designed for significant amounts of dirt and frequent use. It cleans paths, walls, stone slabs, fences, cars, bicycles and motorcycles with an impressive 180 bar pressure.
Decided which on you're going for? Check out our guide on how to clean a patio using your new purchase.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
New Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge leak reveals screen and build details – seems there will be few compromises
More details for Samsung's next-gen phone have emerged
By Chris Hall Published
-
Forget Pantone – Smeg’s Colour of the Year kitchen appliances might be my favourite yet
Smeg reinvents its toaster, kettle and scales with a new jade green colourway
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Save $150 on the Dyson V15 Detect Plus during Amazon’s Big Spring Sale
That's a seriously impressive saving
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This top-rated pressure washer rivals Kärcher – without the hefty price tag
It's a crowd favourite
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Philips Hue's annual Christmas smart lighting sale is here – and you won't want to miss it
It's only on for a few weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
I love my Ember Mug 2 so this last-second Cyber Monday deal stands out for me
Keep your coffee warm for less this winter season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals: last remaining discounts on Meaco, Duux, Pro Breeze and more
Save up to £200 on top-rated models
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
This meat thermometer achieved a rare 5-star review – and it's just had a huge 30% price cut
You haven't got long to get one either...
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
This Versace fragrance was top of my Christmas list – it's almost $50 cheaper in early Cyber Monday deal
Pick up the iconic Versace Eros for less this weekend at Walmart
By Sam Cross Published
-
Ninja’s Pro air fryer is the cheapest its ever been in this Black Friday deal
Get 33% off the Ninja Air Fryer Pro in Amazon’s Black Friday Week sale
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published