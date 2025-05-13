5 surprising items you should never pressure wash – and what happens if you do
Stop whilst you're ahead
As the weather warms up and Brits set about sprucing up their gardens, many will reach for the best pressure washers to get the job done. Whilst these powerful tools are perfect for cleaning patios and driveways, using them incorrectly can lead to costly damage.
Pressure washers and hosepipes also consume a significant amount of water, so it's important to use them responsibly. We spoke to the team at GardenBuildingsDirect who shared this advice: “Many of us consider our pressure washer an essential garden tool, but it’s important Brits understand how to use them safely and effectively.”
Read on to discover the five things you should never pressure wash, and don’t miss our list of five things I wish I knew before buying a pressure washer as well.
1. Outdoor furniture
Avoid using your pressure washer on painted outdoor furniture, as the blast can strip wood, crack wood or even dent soft materials. If you want to give your garden furniture a good scrub for the summer months, use a sponge and mild detergent.
2. Gutters
If your gutters have been clogged or just haven’t been cleaned for a while, you should avoid the temptation of using the pressure washer.
The pressure can snap brackets, dislodge joints or could even puncture particularly thin plastic. Alternatively, you can get gutter cleaning tools to help scoop out any build up.
3. Garden sheds
Taking a pressure washer to your wooden garden shed could lead to rot, warping or mould if the water makes its way into joints and gaps in the building.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You should clean your outbuilding with a low-pressure hose and a wood safe cleaner to keep it looking its best for as long as possible. With metal sheds, you need to be sure that the galvanised coating is completely intact with no gaps before bringing it into contact with water.
4. Bricks
Any bricks on outbuildings, garden walls or your home that are a little older shouldn't be blasted with a pressure washer. If they are crumbling at all or looking a little loose, a pressure washer could cause costly damage. Instead, clean carefully by hand or a low pressure hose.
5. Garden lights
Garden lights are often delicate and would crack when faced with a pressure washer, meaning you would have to pay to replace or repair them.
You should also avoid pressure washing anything in your garden which is solar powered, as the high-pressure hose can crack the small solar panels used for outdoor lights or water features.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
This smart camera quietly watches and cares for birds, insects and flowers in your garden
Bird Buddy launches Wonder Petal and Blocks – but you’ll have to wait to get them
-
The wait is over – Ego has finally launched its first-ever robot lawn mowers
Yep, there's two
-
Govee's new Matter-compatible outdoor lights are here – but the design might surprise you
What do you think?
-
Choosing the right robot lawn mower: wired vs. boundary-free explained
There’s more to consider than you might think
-
I tested Philips Hue’s most controversial outdoor smart light – here's what shocked me
It's pricey and a pain to set up...but is it worth it?
-
Worx Nitro WG761E 80V lawn mower review: cordless power meets petrol performance
Big power, no fumes – the Worx Nitro might just be the ultimate cordless mower
-
This Meross smart sprinkler makes it easier to water your garden – and it’s surprisingly affordable
The Meross Smart Sprinkler Timer waters your garden for you
-
New Matter leak reveals exciting smart garden tools heading our way – a lot sooner than expected
That was pretty unexpected!