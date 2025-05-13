As the weather warms up and Brits set about sprucing up their gardens, many will reach for the best pressure washers to get the job done. Whilst these powerful tools are perfect for cleaning patios and driveways, using them incorrectly can lead to costly damage.

Pressure washers and hosepipes also consume a significant amount of water, so it's important to use them responsibly. We spoke to the team at GardenBuildingsDirect who shared this advice: “Many of us consider our pressure washer an essential garden tool, but it’s important Brits understand how to use them safely and effectively.”

Read on to discover the five things you should never pressure wash, and don’t miss our list of five things I wish I knew before buying a pressure washer as well.

1. Outdoor furniture

Avoid using your pressure washer on painted outdoor furniture, as the blast can strip wood, crack wood or even dent soft materials. If you want to give your garden furniture a good scrub for the summer months, use a sponge and mild detergent.

2. Gutters

If your gutters have been clogged or just haven’t been cleaned for a while, you should avoid the temptation of using the pressure washer.

The pressure can snap brackets, dislodge joints or could even puncture particularly thin plastic. Alternatively, you can get gutter cleaning tools to help scoop out any build up.

3. Garden sheds

Taking a pressure washer to your wooden garden shed could lead to rot, warping or mould if the water makes its way into joints and gaps in the building.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

You should clean your outbuilding with a low-pressure hose and a wood safe cleaner to keep it looking its best for as long as possible. With metal sheds, you need to be sure that the galvanised coating is completely intact with no gaps before bringing it into contact with water.

4. Bricks

Any bricks on outbuildings, garden walls or your home that are a little older shouldn't be blasted with a pressure washer. If they are crumbling at all or looking a little loose, a pressure washer could cause costly damage. Instead, clean carefully by hand or a low pressure hose.

5. Garden lights

Garden lights are often delicate and would crack when faced with a pressure washer, meaning you would have to pay to replace or repair them.

You should also avoid pressure washing anything in your garden which is solar powered, as the high-pressure hose can crack the small solar panels used for outdoor lights or water features.