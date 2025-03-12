Who needs a Fujifilm X100VI with a mirrorless camera deal this good?
The Panasonic Lumix S9 is £500 off at Amazon
It's no secret that the compact camera trend has taken over right now. The convenience of a smaller shot-snapper has led to some truly bonkers scenes, with models sitting out of stock for months on end and secondary market prices seeing crazy levels of inflation.
The Fujifilm X100VI is the main culprit – but if you're waiting for one, this deal might tempt you to give up your place in the queue!
Right now, Amazon is selling the amazing Panasonic Lumix S9 for just £1,299. That's a £500 saving and you bag the 18-40mm kit lens.
Save £500 on this killer, compact camera and lens bundle at Amazon. It's a great choice if you want quality, full-frame action on a budget.
That's a lot of camera for the money. You're snagging a full-frame sensor, which is normally only available to those with deeper pockets.
Plus, as a modern Lumix camera, it comes with all manner of mod cons. OpenGate recording, for example, allows users to siphon videos off in different aspect ratios – all from a single recording source. Hit the red button once and get content for every platform.
It's certainly one which leans more towards videography than photography. That's perhaps best shown through the lack of a viewfinder – you'll have to just look on the display to get an idea of what you're shooting.
That's not to say it can't take photos, though. In my review of the camera, I shared a range of images captured in testing, which look great. It's also bolstered by a crop zoom function, which allows you to digitally zoom in and get closer to your subject. It's a great addition, and could save you packing another lens to bulk up your kit bag.
We haven't even spoken about the lens, either. The 18-40mm kit lens is a real doozy, offering a compact footprint which marries perfectly with this body. It's unlikely to win any prizes for its image quality, but it's more than enough for most people who fancy snapping and recording their holidays.
