I've used the CMF Buds Pro 2 – if you want budget wireless earbuds, look no further

If you've spent any time looking for a pair of the best earbuds on the market, you'll know just how expensive things can get. Good sound rarely comes cheap, with premium options running several hundreds of pounds.

I'm blessed to test a lot of earbuds here at T3. I've been hands on with the best of the best, testing units like the Sony WF-1000XM5, the Devialet Gemini II and the Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds.

Then the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 came across my desk. Radioactive clementine in colour. Strange dial on the case. £59(!) price tag. Could these really be any good? Well, I've been using them for a few weeks to find out.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: Specs

Let's kick off by quickly going over the key specs. These buds weigh a mere 4.9 grams apiece. That's impressive when you look inside and find a pair of speakers. An 11mm bass driver is paired with a 6mm micro-planar tweeter, to cater for the high end.

Elsewhere, you'll find IP55 water and dust resistance. That's really strong for such an affordable pair of buds, and should help to avoid issues from the rigors of everyday life.

In terms of battery life, you'll also find some impressive performance here. Up to 43 hours of life from the buds and case is possible with ANC turned off, though most will likely leave it on. No bother, that still affords you 6.5 hours with the buds and 26 hours overall.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: Design

A lot has been made of the design of this product, so let's take a second to run through it. Launched alongside the CMF Phone 1, there was a big push for circles in the design.

Obviously the biggest point of note is the dial on the case. That offers both a push button and a turning dial, to give users control over different parameters.

Is it worth it? I guess. truthfully, I can't say I use it too often. I rarely have the case in my pocket, making it pretty useless. What I can say is that it works pretty well, offering a smooth taper despite some quite significant travel on the dial.

Elsewhere, things are pretty standard fare. It's a square box with nicely rounded edges and a soft touch feel. The orange hue of my review unit looks like something plucked straight from the rubble of a nuclear accident, though I'm happy to report that the white, black and blue options look much more palatable.

The buds themselves are equally unobtrusive. A neat round bud and a smooth, slim plastic stem. There's really nothing to say here, though it's very comfortable.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: Performance

Strap in folks, because this is set to be a real game of two halves. Let's kick off with the good bit – the sound quality. Because lets face it, if you're buying a pair of earbuds, that's the feature which will make the most significant difference.

Fortunately, the sound from these buds punches several classes above its weight. I've been seriously impressed from day one, with a fantastic bass response and a good amount of detail – two points which often trip up cheaper units.

Is it perfect? No. You'll definitely find a little more fidelity on others, and the midrange can get a little woolly at times. Fortunately the Nothing X app is absolutely fantastic, and gives you a great degree of control – you'll need to use it to get the most from these buds.

From a purely sonic perspective, these are pound-for-pound some of the best earbuds out there.

Where they do fall down somewhat is in the ANC stakes. While other buds are able to completely isolate the user, these... weren't.

The first time I used the buds and switched between the Transparency mode and the highest ANC, I actually thought the button was broken. Having given it some further testing, there is a little difference, but it's really not as significant as you'd hope.

CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2: Verdict

The question is simple: Should you buy the CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2? The answer is actually also pretty simple – probably yes.

At just £59, these are a total no brainer if you can't afford something more costly. Sure, the ANC is pretty poor, but something had to give. I'd far rather sacrifice that than lose out on the sound quality.

In fact, looking purely at the sound quality, these would stand up to buds worth two or three times as much. If you want killer sound on a budget, that's really tough to beat.

Given how convoluted the current Nothing range is, it's no surprise that another of their products steps on some toes here. I'd personally swerve the Nothing Ear (a), but the Nothing Ear is a worthwhile step up here. They're twice the price though, so make of that what you will.

Looking elsewhere, the OnePlus Buds 3 are a solid option. Equally unassuming, those offer better noise cancellation and some more traditional on-the-bud touch controls.

Need a bigger brand name? The Sony WF-C700N are your friends. Neatly designed, good all-rounder and one of the best apps in the game. What's not to love?