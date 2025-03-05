The Ninja Crispi is finally available in the UK – it’s the perfect office companion

QUICK SUMMARY The Ninja Crispi is finally available to buy in the UK for £179.99. Ninja’s most portable air fryer has a glass container so you can see its cooking in action, and you can easily take it with you to the office and beyond.

Ninja has finally launched its most portable air fryer yet to the UK market. The Ninja Crispi might be one of the most unique looking air fryers I’ve ever seen, but it’s been designed this way so you can take it with you and cook your meals on the go – even at the office.

As one of the best air fryer brands on the market, Ninja has certainly made a new for itself with its unusual air fryer designs. First, it was the Ninja DoubleStack which stacked two baskets on top of each other rather than having them side by side. While it looked a little strange, the DoubleStack quickly became popular due to its space-saving design.

Now, it’s all about the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer . Originally announced back in October 2024 , the Ninja Crispi was previously only available in the US – until now. UK customers can now buy the Ninja Crispi and enjoy its on-the-go cooking and strange see-through design – and it doesn’t cost that much either.

The Ninja Crispi is a full-sized, fully portable air fryer. While you can technically take any air fryer with you and use it if there’s a plug handy, it’s not the most convenient and means you’d have to lug a pretty huge appliance around with you. But the Ninja Crispi has a compact size and features a lightweight cooking pod which attaches to the glass container to cook your meals from scratch wherever you are.

Like most of today’s air fryers, the Ninja Crispi can air fry, roast, ‘recrisp’ and warm your food, so users can use it to cook or simply reheat their lunch when taking the Ninja Crispi into the office. The main part of the air fryer or the Power Pod has 1700 watts of power and it senses the size of the container it’s attached to to deliver the right temperature.

The design of the Ninja Crispi is unlike any air fryer I’ve seen before but the most unusual part is that the glass containers that attach to the Power Pod are transparent. Instead of wondering what’s going on inside your air fryer, you can actually see your food being cooked. This has certainly intrigued users on TikTok, as I’ve seen plenty of videos of the Ninja Crispi in action on there, and I have to say, it’s pretty hypnotising to watch (review coming soon).

The Ninja Crispi is now available in both the UK and US, and is priced at £179.99 / $159.99 at Ninja .