Ninja’s portable air fryer lets you cook full meals from anywhere – but there’s a catch

Ninja has launched its most portable air fryer yet – the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System. With its portable design and specially designed glass containers, the Ninja Crispi can cook large, small and bulk meals from anywhere – even at your desk.
The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System is available for $159.99. UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.
Ninja has just launched its most portable air fryer yet, and meal preppers and busy families are going to love it. The new Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System has a clever space-saving design that offers air fryer cooking from anywhere – even at your office desk.
As one of the best air fryer brands on the market, Ninja hasn’t slowed down with its releases this year. At both its EMEA event and IFA, Ninja announced new air fryer and multi-cooker products, including its popular DoubleStack Air Fryer, the PossibleCooker and its first-ever coffee machine.
Now for the US market, Ninja has launched the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System, a portable air fryer that can come with you to work and on your travels – because who doesn’t want to take their air fryer wherever they go?!
Ideal for meal preppers and busy families, the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System offers the power of a full-sized air fryer in a portable glass design. The system features the Crispi PowerPod, four-quart and six-cup TempWare glass containers and storage lids, for quick and easy cooking at home and on-the-go.
The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System definitely doesn’t look like an air fryer, and its unusual design probably won’t be for everyone. But it’s been specially designed this way so the Crispi PowerPod slots onto the containers to cook your food. The controls are located on top of the Crispi PowerPod which offers up to 450°F heat, and four functions – air fry, max crisp, bake and re-crisp.
Once you’ve cooked your food with the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System, you can remove the Crispi PowerPod and either eat straight from the glass container, or you can put a lid on top and store or take your meal with you. Most impressively, you can also take the Crispi PowerPod with you, so you can reheat your meal while at work or cook it entirely from scratch while at your desk.
The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System is an incredibly clever appliance, and it’s ideal for meal prepping, busy families, and for people who take lunch with them to the office. I always bring lunch into work with me, and the fight for the microwave during lunchtime is competitive to say the least, so being able to take an entire air fryer with me to the office definitely sounds appealing!
But there’s a slight catch which means I – and the UK market – won’t get their hands on the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System anytime soon. The Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System is currently only available in the US for $159.99 at Ninja. Judging from Ninja’s release patterns, I’m hopeful that it’ll be launched in the UK early next year.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
