Ninja’s portable air fryer lets you cook full meals from anywhere – but there’s a catch

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched its most portable air fryer yet – the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System. With its portable design and specially designed glass containers, the Ninja Crispi can cook large, small and bulk meals from anywhere – even at your desk. The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System is available for $159.99. UK pricing and availability has yet to be announced.

Ninja has just launched its most portable air fryer yet, and meal preppers and busy families are going to love it. The new Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System has a clever space-saving design that offers air fryer cooking from anywhere – even at your office desk.

As one of the best air fryer brands on the market, Ninja hasn’t slowed down with its releases this year. At both its EMEA event and IFA, Ninja announced new air fryer and multi-cooker products, including its popular DoubleStack Air Fryer , the PossibleCooker and its first-ever coffee machine .

Now for the US market, Ninja has launched the Ninja Crispi 4-in-1 Portable Glass Air Fryer Cooking System , a portable air fryer that can come with you to work and on your travels – because who doesn’t want to take their air fryer wherever they go?!

Ideal for meal preppers and busy families, the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System offers the power of a full-sized air fryer in a portable glass design. The system features the Crispi PowerPod, four-quart and six-cup TempWare glass containers and storage lids, for quick and easy cooking at home and on-the-go.

The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System definitely doesn’t look like an air fryer, and its unusual design probably won’t be for everyone. But it’s been specially designed this way so the Crispi PowerPod slots onto the containers to cook your food. The controls are located on top of the Crispi PowerPod which offers up to 450°F heat, and four functions – air fry, max crisp, bake and re-crisp.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Once you’ve cooked your food with the Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System, you can remove the Crispi PowerPod and either eat straight from the glass container, or you can put a lid on top and store or take your meal with you. Most impressively, you can also take the Crispi PowerPod with you, so you can reheat your meal while at work or cook it entirely from scratch while at your desk.

The Ninja Crispi Portable Cooking System is an incredibly clever appliance, and it’s ideal for meal prepping, busy families, and for people who take lunch with them to the office. I always bring lunch into work with me, and the fight for the microwave during lunchtime is competitive to say the least, so being able to take an entire air fryer with me to the office definitely sounds appealing!

Upgrade to smarter living Get the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors