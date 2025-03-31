T3 Luxury Month 2025: the greatest luxurious gadgets you need for your home
From watches to cars, T3 is rounding up the best of the best for Luxury Month
Welcome to T3’s Luxury Month 2025! For the entire month of April, our tech of tech, active, audio and home experts will be highlighting the latest and greatest gadgets that ooze luxury.
From 1st - 30th April, T3 will be sharing product reviews, advice, tips and recommendations surrounding all things luxury. Think flashy watches, expensive cars, opulent technology and extravagant fitness must-haves.
In this hub, you’ll find all of T3’s Luxury Month content which we’ll update throughout the month, so make sure to keep it bookmarked to see the latest news and features.
T3 Luxury Month Week 1: Watches
Kicking off T3’s Luxury Month, we’ll be talking about all things watches. More importantly, Watches and Wonders 2025 is taking place during the first week of April and T3 will be covering the event live – Sam Cross, T3’s Senior News Writer and watch expert will even be on the ground at the event to give you a behind the scenes look.
T3 Luxury Month Week 2: Auto
It’s hard to have a luxury-themed month and not talk about cars, so that’s what the second week of Luxury Month is for. For this week, T3’s car experts, including Alistair Charlton and Mat Gallagher will be giving you insights and advice on the luxury auto sector, including the latest electric cars, power stations and other auto accessories.
T3 Luxury Month Week 3: Tech
The third week of Luxury Month is what T3 is best known for covering: tech! But we’re not talking about just any tech. This week will be all about the most luxurious and expensive tech you can buy, so think splashy laptops, big screen TVs and newer innovations, like smart glasses and VR headsets.
T3 Luxury Month Week 4: Active
The fourth and final week of Luxury Month will focus on fitness and active essentials. Who says you can’t get fit and be fancy at the same time?! Not us, which is why we’ll be boasting about the latest luxury fitness tech, including smartwatches and smart rings, and other fancy fitness equipment.
Stay tuned to see all the latest news, reviews and tips from T3’s Luxury Month.
Breitling races ahead with new collection of chronographs
The Top Time range returns to business as usual
By Sam Cross Published
T3 watch experts give their predictions for Watches and Wonders 2025
Watches and Wonders is round the corner, and here’s what we expect to see…
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
Christopher Ward and Mr Jones Watches just teamed up for a killer moonphase watch
The Celestial combines two of our favourite brands in one watch
By Sam Cross Published
Jacob & Co launch a gorgeous dual time watch in collaboration with Salman Khan
He's got the whole world on his wrist...
By Sam Cross Published
New Biver Carillon Tourbillon Desert Rose is a stunning example of luxury watchmaking
It features all manner of exotic materials
By Sam Cross Published
This Louis Vuitton x Kari Voutilainen watch comes with its own trunk – but you won’t get one
Louis Vuitton collaborates with Kari Voutilainen on travel-inspired watch
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
New Breitling Top Time reimagines a classic in a less complicated form
And it launches on the wrist of a new brand ambassador
By Sam Cross Published
Troubador's new Matrix backpack will keep your tech safe and sound
It quite literally has your back
By Lizzie Wilmot Published