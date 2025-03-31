T3 Luxury Month 2025: the greatest luxurious gadgets you need for your home

From watches to cars, T3 is rounding up the best of the best for Luxury Month

Welcome to T3’s Luxury Month 2025! For the entire month of April, our tech of tech, active, audio and home experts will be highlighting the latest and greatest gadgets that ooze luxury.

From 1st - 30th April, T3 will be sharing product reviews, advice, tips and recommendations surrounding all things luxury. Think flashy watches, expensive cars, opulent technology and extravagant fitness must-haves.

In this hub, you’ll find all of T3’s Luxury Month content which we’ll update throughout the month, so make sure to keep it bookmarked to see the latest news and features.

T3 Luxury Month Week 1: Watches

Kicking off T3’s Luxury Month, we’ll be talking about all things watches. More importantly, Watches and Wonders 2025 is taking place during the first week of April and T3 will be covering the event live – Sam Cross, T3’s Senior News Writer and watch expert will even be on the ground at the event to give you a behind the scenes look.

T3 Luxury Month Week 2: Auto

It’s hard to have a luxury-themed month and not talk about cars, so that’s what the second week of Luxury Month is for. For this week, T3’s car experts, including Alistair Charlton and Mat Gallagher will be giving you insights and advice on the luxury auto sector, including the latest electric cars, power stations and other auto accessories.

T3 Luxury Month Week 3: Tech

The third week of Luxury Month is what T3 is best known for covering: tech! But we’re not talking about just any tech. This week will be all about the most luxurious and expensive tech you can buy, so think splashy laptops, big screen TVs and newer innovations, like smart glasses and VR headsets.

T3 Luxury Month Week 4: Active

The fourth and final week of Luxury Month will focus on fitness and active essentials. Who says you can’t get fit and be fancy at the same time?! Not us, which is why we’ll be boasting about the latest luxury fitness tech, including smartwatches and smart rings, and other fancy fitness equipment.

Stay tuned to see all the latest news, reviews and tips from T3’s Luxury Month.

