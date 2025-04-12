Driven to distraction: the ultimate luxury cars to sit in the back of

Driving performance is paramount when you’re behind the wheel, but if you’re looking for a lavish lifestyle, you don’t always want to be in the driving seat. For our Luxury Month, we’re looking at some of the best cars to be chauffeur-driven from door to door, leaving you to enjoy the comfort of the back seat.

The rear seats on most cars are more of a practical arrangement, a necessary addition to allow you to transport more than two people. In some of the finest luxury vehicles, however, the back seat is arguably the most important position, and this is reflected in its specification.

Whether it’s a one-off hired journey or a regular affair, I’ve picked the very best options to allow you to really enjoy the journey – and make an entrance when you arrive. Having tried these for myself, I can attest to them all being rather spectacular in both regards.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Future / Mat Gallagher) (Image credit: Future)

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Considered the classic choice for transporting the rich and famous, the Mercedes S-Class remains a top choice for the status it brings, but also for its comfort. The long-wheel-base design ensures there’s plenty of room in the rear, with fully adjustable Nappa leather seats and some of the softest head pillows I’ve ever experienced.

The Chauffeur package allows the front passenger seat to move even further forward, to allow you to stretch your legs further and give you a clearer view out the front. There’s also either a 7-inch tablet display in the centre arm or dual 11.6-inch displays on the backs of the front seats to provide TV streaming or multimedia options.

The Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2025 starts from £100,390 or $115,750.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Mercedes-Maybach) (Image credit: Mercedes-Maybach)

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV

Maybach is Mercedes-Benz’s luxury arm and goes beyond what even the S-Class offers. One of the latest additions to the range is a version of the EQS SUV, the all-electric flagship SUV. The Maybach EQS SUV has an impressive electric driving performance, but it’s in the level of comfort where it really excels.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The vegetable-tanned Nappa leather seats are truly next level with ventilation and massage functions, and a huge recline function. There’s both a central 7-inch display and two 11.6-inch screens with all MBUX functions, plus thermal cup holders to keep the silver-plated champagne flutes in place, and even a fridge in the boot, access through the central arm, to keep the bottle cold.

The Mercedes-Maybach EQS 680 SUV starts from £200,870 or $179,900

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: BMW) (Image credit: BMW)

BMW 7 Series

The BMW 7 Series is the true alternative to the S Class and has a few things up its sleeve that make it a very appealing option. The range includes a number of engine choices, including the all-electric BMW i7 , however, there is also a plug-in hybrid, as well as a 3.0-litre V6 and V8 version in some markets.

Upholstery options include the finest leather or Veganza vegan leather. There are full adjustments on the rear seats, and the front passenger seat folds all the way forward and offers a foot rest, allowing you to lie almost horizontal. Plus, when it comes to light, the Sky Lounge Panoramic glass sunroof not only lets in lots of light, but it can be adjusted to change colour and opacity.

The true pièce de résistance though, has to be the giant 31.3-inch theatre display, which stretches the full width of the car, providing a stunning multimedia experience. This is paired with the finest Bowers & Wilkins sound system, too.

The BMW 7 Series starts from £105,620 or $97,300

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Rolls-Royce) (Image credit: Rolls-Royce)

Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II

There’s one name in luxury transport that is impossible to ignore. While the inside of every Rolls-Royce is extremely special, the latest Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II is my pick of the bunch. Not only does this model ooze style and sophistication, but it also has the very latest tech on board to make sitting in any seat an absolute pleasure.

There’s something about those forward-opening rear doors that makes even stepping in and out of the car special – and they open and close automatically at the touch of a button. Everything inside a Rolls-Royce is custom, so you really can go as high-end as you like with it. However, the models I’ve tried feature beautiful hand-stitched leather seats, or the Duality Twill, a fabric that requires 2.2 million stitches and 11 miles of thread. The starlight headline provides an astrological ceiling to your experience, while the 12-inch high definition monitors and 18-speaker proprietary audio system have all your entertainment covered.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II starts from around £252,775 or $357,750

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus) (Image credit: Lexus)

Lexus LM

This might seem a surprising addition to put a minivan into this list, but the Lexus LM is no ordinary people carrier. While the Toyota Alphard is the luxury transport of choice across Japan and the Far East market, the Lexus LM takes it to the next level. This is more of a business-class seat on wheels, or a luxury mobile office for those long-distance commutes.

The hand-stitched leather seats of the 4-seat chauffeur-driven model feature large armrests with touchpanel controls, reading lights, foldaway tables and legrests – just like in a plane seat. There’s an in-built fridge for those chilled beverages and a 48-inch screen for your entertainment. Yes, 48 inches!

The Lexus LM starts from £94,595 or around $160,000 (though not currently available in the US)