These luxury private members’ clubs have their own race tracks

The next big thing in luxury private members’ clubs isn’t a rooftop pool, a high-end cinema or a bar stocked with the world’s most exclusive wines and whiskeys. It’s race tracks.

We’re not talking about a members’ discount at your local karting track, or access to a pre-fabricated office at the side of an old runway. These remarkable facilities blend high-end luxury with race tracks that wouldn’t look out of place on the F1 calendar.

Exclusive, expensive and often in exotic locations (plus Northamptonshire…), these members’ clubs are the ultimate in petrolhead luxury. So grab your supercar keys and join us on a tour of the greatest race track members’ clubs in the world.

The Magarigawa Club, Japan

(Image credit: The Magarigawa Club)

Perhaps the most visually dramatic, The Magarigawa Club is located about 60 miles from Tokyo, which means about an hour’s drive for the likes of you and I, or a quick helicopter flight for the club’s actual customers.

Opened in 2024 and blending Jurassic Park with TopGear, the club features a brand-new, 2.2-mile race track designed by Tilke Engineering, the same company responsible for several current F1 circuits, including Singapore and Las Vegas. The 22-corner track has an 800-metre main straight and is draped across rural countryside, ensuring plenty of elevation change to keep you and your priceless track car on your toes.

As well as a stunning race track with workshops, vehicle storage and a petrol station, The Mararigawa Club also has a high-end spa facility with hot spring baths and a small collection of luxury villas for the most deep-pocketed of members to stay overnight. Other amenities include a track-side clubhouse with bar, restaurant, gym and swimming pool.

Members also gain access to enough climate-controlled storage to park 350 cars, plus professional mechanics and maintenance equipment to keep your track toys on-the-button and ready to race. Membership costs around £190,000, plus an annual fee, and the handful of villas were available separately, but are currently all sold.

Escapade, Silverstone Circuit, UK

(Image credit: Silverstone)

Head out onto the Grand Prix circuit at Silverstone, cross the old start-finish straight, turn right and, on the left, you’ll spot a new housing development. Called Escapade, this facility overlooks the world-famous Maggots-Becketts complex of high-speed corners, and is home to 60 houses (sorry, “residences”) and a clubhouse, all set in 14 acres of landscaped greenery.

I say housing development, but unlike the handful of villas at Maharigawa, the Escapade villas cannot be used as primary homes. These are strictly business premises – holiday homes, essentially – and cannot be lived in all year round.

Prices range from around £850,000 for smaller so-called countryside villas, to £2.2m for larger properties with trackside views from their raised balconies. The clubhouse features a swimming pool and spa, plus there’s car storage (naturally) and access to everything Silverstone Circuit has to offer, plus track days and events arranged by the Escapade development itself.

Owners can only live in their villas or apartments for a few dozen days per year, with the properties rented out to customers the rest of the time, and from which owners earn a share.

Thermal Club, Palm Springs, US

(Image credit: The Thermal)

We’re heading to the US next and Palm Springs, California. This is where you’ll find Thermal Club, a private club that opened in 2015 and is centred around a sprawling, 5.1-mile circuit with 26 turns and the possibility for eight different layouts. As well as the track, Thermal Club features a swimming pool, restaurant and bar, plus car storage, a garage, event space and a putting green.

Access to the club is available by purchasing one of 70 on-site villas. These are priced at around £1m each, plus there’s a monthly membership of around £1,000 and a one-time joining fee of £100,000. Motorsport has never been particularly cheap, and it’s even less so at this rarified level.

This all might sound incredibly niche, but there’s clearly a market for luxury members’ clubs with race tracks.

Supercar companies know this too, with the likes of Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin and Bugatti all producing limited-run track specials that aren’t road legal but also don’t qualify for existing race series. With clubs like Magarigawa, Escapade and Thermal, buyers of these ultra-exclusive cars now have somewhere to drive them.