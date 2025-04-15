The 5 luxury PS5 Pro accessories I can't live without – How to upgrade your PlayStation in style

As we survey the most high-end and enthusiast-grade tech for T3's Luxury Month, console gamers know that there's really only one gaming console that fits the bill right now – the PlayStation 5 Pro.

The PS5 Pro is the most expensive and the most powerful hardware on the market – one that can power some seriously impressive gaming experiences.

I've waxed lyrical about how great games like Assassin's Creed: Shadows and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II look if you play them on the Pro, and there are many more in the pipeline to come, which makes this a great time to pick one up.

If you've already got PlayStation's best console, though, or want the perfect package when you do commit to it, you'll be relieved to learn that a few classy accessories can make your console experience even more impressive.

If you want the best of the best, these luxury additions to your PS5 Pro can upgrade it tangibly, helping you to have the best console gaming experience possible right now.

1. Sony DualSense Edge Controller upgrade

(Image credit: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 Pro is a beast, but when you unbox it, you'll notice that it doesn't come with a particularly fancy controller – it's the same DualSense that's packaged with the base PS5.

So, if you want a leg up on the competition, some extra buttons and better durability, there's nothing like the DualSense Edge for it. The moment you feel it in the hand, its extra weight and balance brings that added luxury.

Sony's own pro controller was years in the making, but has been a huge success. It has programmable extra buttons on its back for control flexibility, as well as swappable thumbstick modules that ensure you don't have to suffer drifting sticks forever if one fails.

You can play it wired or wireless, with the former mode having a lock to ensure that your wire won't fall out. Which makes it a fantastic addition to the PS5 Pro.

2. SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless headset upgrade

(Image credit: SteelSeries)

In a very similar vein, when you first play your PS5 Pro you'll immediately be confronted by the reality of your TV's speaker system. Even the best TVs can have surprisingly mediocre sound quality out of the box, and I've long felt that the single biggest upgrade any gamer can make is to pick up a great gaming headset.

For my money, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless is the best headset for the PS5 Pro that you can currently get – even a few years since its release. Its sound quality is second to none, letting you pick out really precise layers of audio from well-designed games.

It's also ultra-comfortable and has a huge trick up its sleeve: its base station houses a spare battery, charging at all times, which you can quickly swap into your headset when it runs low. This means you never have to charge the headset itself, which basically translates to unlimited battery life – which I love. It's a superb luxury upgrade for the PS5 Pro.

3. Add a stunning soundbar

(Image credit: Sonos)

However, we shouldn't forget that playing on a headset isn't always what you want – it can bring the most immersive sound, but sometimes you want to relax without being quite as bubbled. In that case, picking up a top soundbar is a great way to make your experience even more luxurious.

There are many options out there, but I've picked the one that I think will most easily work for most people – the Sonos Beam Gen 2. It's compact enough to fit in the majority of TV setups that I've seen, but still has hugely impressive sound quality and all the connectivity benefits that come with a Sonos setup.

Best of all, the upgraded second-gen Beam works with Dolby Atmos, so if you've got 4K Blu-rays that you plan to watch on your PS5 Pro (via the addition of a disc drive, of course), you'll get the best possible sound from them.

It's also fabulous when gaming, of course, with HDMI eARC making for low latency and great virtualised surround sound. If you want to go all-out luxury, however, then Samsung's Q990D will bring true surround sound, with rear speakers and a sub to bring the bass in XL form.

4. The drive of your life

Speaking of UHD discs, it's worth reiterating that the PS5 Pro doesn't come with a disc drive as part of its design, as I've mentioned. When I bought my upgraded PlayStation console, I got a disc drive to install on it at the same time – and I have no regrets, as it's an essential luxury.

While sharing games might not be your priority at this price, being able to is still a great little bonus. The ability to play Blu-rays, meanwhile, is essential in my view – why have a separate media player hooked up when this expensive and excellent console can do it for you?

Just be sure to fiddle with your settings when you play a disc – the disc player on PS5 has its own sound settings, for example, which you'll need to look into if you want Atmos playback. Get it all as you want, though, and you'll be driving on down to luxury town.

5. Stand it up – literally

(Image credit: Rik Henderson / Future)

I've kept the most affordable and approachable extra for last – but I'd still count this as luxury, if only because it looks so good.

The PS5 Pro comes without any form of proper stand. Yes, really. Instead, you just get a little plastic foot to hold it up while it sits horizontally on your surface of choice.

Sony does sell a stand separately, though, which is really quite handsome, adding a circular metal base to the console and giving it a way more regal design.

Much as I wish it had been included, it's a great pick-up if you want your console to look even more proud in the dream setup you're building. I mean, just look at it – it's a beaut.