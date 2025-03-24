Nominate your favourite products for the T3 Awards 2025

It's that time of year again when we ask you, the readers, to vote for your top products of the last 12 months. That's why we've opened up the nominations for the T3 Awards 2025 to the public so that you can suggest products to be shortlisted across every category of the awards.

The T3 awards have been running since 2006, and each year, we include the very best products the team has tested in the last year. Every product that receives five stars automatically gets considered for an award, and in some cases, those that score four stars, too. But there are always more products that we either haven't reviewed yet or are a few years old that we might not have considered, so the public nomination gives you the chance to highlight these items.

This year we have over 80 categories of T3 Awards, covering everything from laptops and TVs, to air fryers and running shoes, as well as overall awards for best retailer, brand and product. So if something is shiny and cool, the chances are there's an award for it.

You can enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2025 here and you can view all the winners of last year's T3 Awards here.

Once again this year, we are also giving you the chance to vote for a Readers' Choice award that will be announced alongside our headline awards at the ceremony. This will be available to vote on once the nominations have closed.

The full list of awards will be announced online during the week of 30th June 2025 and will be in T3 Magazine issue 375, on sale 4th July 2025.

T3 Design Awards

Our Design Awards showcase cutting-edge design for products across our Tech, Home and Active sections. These awards cover the full range of products with individual recognition given to technology, home and active sections, as well as one overall winner.

To qualify for the Design Awards the products must be beautiful and innovative in their design and available to buy in the last 12 months. Our panel of judges will include experts from T3 as well as top editors from across Future's portfolio, guaranteeing that the winners are the ultimate in style and sophistication.

How to make your nominations

Whether you're a reader, marketer or manufacturer, we want to hear from you. We already have an idea of what products have impressed us this year but don't be afraid to nominate something new, or something that could be worth another look.

Enter your nominations for the T3 Awards 2025 here

You can nominate as many products as you like, and the process is easy – simply fill in the online form saying what you're nominating and why. Nominations close at 23:59 on Friday 25th April, 2025.