Watch out Husqvarna – there's a new robot lawn mower brand in town

QUICK SUMMARY Sunseeker has introduced three cutting-edge robotic lawn mowers – the Elite X5, Elite X7, and V3. Packed with advanced AI and powerful navigation, they each promise next-level care for all types of lawns. Available in the US and UK, prices start at £1,999 or around $2,100.

Husqvarna has long been known for producing some of the best robot lawn mowers on the market, especially after launching a wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower just last month. However, that doesn’t mean other brands aren’t stepping up their game – in fact, there’s a brand new contender on the scene.

Sunseeker, a leader in premium garden care technology, has just introduced three cutting-edge robotic lawn mowers – the Sunseeker Elite X5, Elite X7 and the Sunseeker V3. Each model combines advanced AI technology, powerful navigation systems, and eco-friendly efficiency, delivering a truly next-level lawn care experience for a variety of lawns.

Before we dive into the details, let’s talk pricing. Each mower is available in the US and UK directly from Sunseeker's website, with prices starting at £1,999 or around $2,100. That’s certainly a premium price for a lawn mower, but if these new models live up to the brand’s bold claims – and follow in Husqvarna’s footsteps – it could be well worth the investment.

Sunseeker Elite X7 (Image credit: Sunseeker)

From a quick glance, it looks like the X Series is Sunseeker’s all-terrain champ. Both mowers operate wire-free thanks to smart AONavi mapping and Vision AI obstacle dodging. They can also handles slopes, navigate tricky corners, and plan each mowing path like a pro. Plus, both mowers are fully app-controlled and compatible with Amazon Alexa or Google Home.

The V3 also looks great, but is slightly cheaper and designed for smaller lawns. Powered by Vision AI, it avoids over 160 obstacles and maps your lawn instantly, handling slopes and tight spaces with ease. It’s also whisper-quiet, fully app-connected, and comes with auto recharge and rain detection.

Sunseeker Elite X5 (Image credit: Sunseeker)