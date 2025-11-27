T3’s top 3 bean-to-cup coffee machines are all discounted on Amazon right now – do you know how rare that is?

With weeks of early deals already behind us, it’s no secret that the full Black Friday discounts have finally arrived. Whilst that usually means wading through pages of random bargains, I’ve genuinely been shocked by how many quality deals have popped up this year – especially on some of our favourite products.

Then something clicked. As I spend so much time reviewing and testing the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, I realised all three of our top-rated models are currently included in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Yep – the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera (best overall), the Sage Barista Touch Impress (best premium) and the Dualit Espressivo Pro (best budget) are all reduced right now.

This honestly doesn’t happen often, so take a look at the deals below – because as I said, this is a pretty rare moment.

De'Longhi La Specialista Opera
De'Longhi La Specialista Opera: was £749.99 now £637 at Amazon

BEST OVERALL OPTION

When it comes to ease of use and unswervingly accurate consistency, we don’t think you’ll find a more suitable domestic espresso maker than the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera.

Sage The Barista Touch Impress
Sage The Barista Touch Impress: was £1,199.95 now £999.95 at Amazon

BEST PREMIUM OPTION

Launched in 2023, this innovative bean to cup machine has thought of everything and is hard to beat. With multiple drinks to choose from, the Sage Barista Touch Impress easily tackles lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolates, flat whites and other caffeinated drinks.

Dualit Espressivo Pro
Dualit Espressivo Pro: was £549.99 now £499 at Amazon

BEST BUDGET OPTION

If you prefer a more hands-on experience when making top-quality espresso and don’t fancy the thought of spending an absolute fortune, the Dualit Espressivo Pro is the model for you. 

