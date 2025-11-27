T3’s top 3 bean-to-cup coffee machines are all discounted on Amazon right now – do you know how rare that is?

With weeks of early deals already behind us, it’s no secret that the full Black Friday discounts have finally arrived. Whilst that usually means wading through pages of random bargains, I’ve genuinely been shocked by how many quality deals have popped up this year – especially on some of our favourite products.

Then something clicked. As I spend so much time reviewing and testing the best bean-to-cup coffee machines, I realised all three of our top-rated models are currently included in Amazon’s Black Friday sale. Yep – the De’Longhi La Specialista Opera (best overall), the Sage Barista Touch Impress (best premium) and the Dualit Espressivo Pro (best budget) are all reduced right now.

This honestly doesn’t happen often, so take a look at the deals below – because as I said, this is a pretty rare moment.

Sage The Barista Touch Impress: was £1,199.95 now £999.95 at Amazon BEST PREMIUM OPTION Launched in 2023, this innovative bean to cup machine has thought of everything and is hard to beat. With multiple drinks to choose from, the Sage Barista Touch Impress easily tackles lattes, cappuccinos, hot chocolates, flat whites and other caffeinated drinks.