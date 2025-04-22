Fellow’s first-ever espresso machine sets a new standard in premium brewing

Fellow Espresso Series 1
Fellow has launched its first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1, following the success of its Aiden Precision Coffee Maker.

Launching in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, it’s priced at $1,499.95 or around £1,100. Initially a US exclusive, global rollout is expected to follow in the future.

Fellow has officially unveiled the Espresso Series 1, its first-ever espresso coffee machine. It follows the success of the award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker – a drip coffee machine celebrated for its barista-style guidance and customisable brewing profiles.

Designed to unlock a new level of brewing precision, the Espresso Series 1 is predicted to be among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. With the Aiden having gained significant traction in the US thanks to the popularity of high-end drip machines, the Espresso Series 1 is expected to enjoy a strong reception across several markets.

At launch, the Espresso Series 1 will be available in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, with pricing starting at $1,499.95 (around £1,100). Whilst initially a US exclusive, international expansion is likely, especially given that the Aiden eventually made its way to the UK. Product shipment is expected in Fall 2025.

Fellow Espresso Series 1

Built to elevate the entire brewing ritual, the Espresso Series 1 is packed with standout features. There's Adaptive Pressure Profiling to help users dial in the perfect flavour, as well as real-time insights and feedback to guide both beginners and seasoned baristas to their ideal shot.

At its core is Fellow’s patented Boosted Boiler system, a multi-point heating architecture that brings barista-level performance to a machine at this price point.

For milk-based drink fans, the machine features a temperature-sensing steam wand that produces silky microfoam and automatically purges after use. On the design front, the machine keeps control intuitive and sleek, with three customisable shortcut buttons, a colour LCD screen, and a precision control dial.

Espresso is the heart of coffee culture – it’s intimate, sophisticated, and the ultimate expression of craft,” said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. “But for too long, home enthusiasts have had to choose between inconsistent results or a multi-thousand-dollar investment. Series 1 breaks that tradeoff, offering café-level control in a machine built for everyday use.”

Fellow Espresso Series 1

