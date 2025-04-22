Fellow’s first-ever espresso machine sets a new standard in premium brewing
....but it'll cost you
QUICK SUMMARY
Fellow has launched its first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1, following the success of its Aiden Precision Coffee Maker.
Launching in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, it’s priced at $1,499.95 or around £1,100. Initially a US exclusive, global rollout is expected to follow in the future.
Fellow has officially unveiled the Espresso Series 1, its first-ever espresso coffee machine. It follows the success of the award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker – a drip coffee machine celebrated for its barista-style guidance and customisable brewing profiles.
Designed to unlock a new level of brewing precision, the Espresso Series 1 is predicted to be among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. With the Aiden having gained significant traction in the US thanks to the popularity of high-end drip machines, the Espresso Series 1 is expected to enjoy a strong reception across several markets.
At launch, the Espresso Series 1 will be available in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, with pricing starting at $1,499.95 (around £1,100). Whilst initially a US exclusive, international expansion is likely, especially given that the Aiden eventually made its way to the UK. Product shipment is expected in Fall 2025.
Built to elevate the entire brewing ritual, the Espresso Series 1 is packed with standout features. There's Adaptive Pressure Profiling to help users dial in the perfect flavour, as well as real-time insights and feedback to guide both beginners and seasoned baristas to their ideal shot.
At its core is Fellow’s patented Boosted Boiler system, a multi-point heating architecture that brings barista-level performance to a machine at this price point.
For milk-based drink fans, the machine features a temperature-sensing steam wand that produces silky microfoam and automatically purges after use. On the design front, the machine keeps control intuitive and sleek, with three customisable shortcut buttons, a colour LCD screen, and a precision control dial.
“Espresso is the heart of coffee culture – it’s intimate, sophisticated, and the ultimate expression of craft,” said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. “But for too long, home enthusiasts have had to choose between inconsistent results or a multi-thousand-dollar investment. Series 1 breaks that tradeoff, offering café-level control in a machine built for everyday use.”
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in style, wellness and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
BlueSky update takes it one step closer to becoming the all-new Twitter
Tick, tick, tick - boom! Bluesky introduces Twitter-style verification without the price tag
By Carrie Marshall
-
A foldable Kindle Colorsoft could be next, after the launch of the "world's first" folding colour reader
The MooInk V has a folding E Ink display that can survive 200,000 bends
By Carrie Marshall
-
Smeg debuts the fanciest kitchen scales I’ve ever seen
Smeg caters to home bakers with its new retro-inspired kitchen scales
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
This food recycler turns kitchen waste into nutrient-rich compost – but it’ll cost you
The Lomi food composter might be the answer to your food waste concerns
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen
-
De'Longhi unveils new on-trend colourway for best-selling coffee machine
Jade Green joins four existing shades
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Fellow's award-winning coffee maker debuts in elegant white colourway
What a stunner!
By Lizzie Wilmot
-
Unbeatable Christmas coffee gifts that'll make any barista jealous
Marvellous machines to help with caffeine
By T3.com
-
Brevoy Portable Espresso Maker review: a top battery-powered device for making espressos on the go
Ingenious espresso-making contraption for top-flight espressos in the great outdoors
By Derek Adams
-
De’Longhi La Specialista Opera review: is this the best domestic espresso machine ever?
Brilliantly easy espresso and cold brew maker for discerning coffee connoisseurs
By Derek Adams
-
Sage the Oracle Jet review: truly exceptional espresso, and everything else
Sage already makes one of the very best coffee machines... this is even better
By Carrie Marshall