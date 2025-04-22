Fellow’s first-ever espresso machine sets a new standard in premium brewing

QUICK SUMMARY Fellow has launched its first-ever espresso machine, the Espresso Series 1, following the success of its Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. Launching in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, it’s priced at $1,499.95 or around £1,100. Initially a US exclusive, global rollout is expected to follow in the future.

Fellow has officially unveiled the Espresso Series 1, its first-ever espresso coffee machine. It follows the success of the award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker – a drip coffee machine celebrated for its barista-style guidance and customisable brewing profiles.

Designed to unlock a new level of brewing precision, the Espresso Series 1 is predicted to be among the best bean-to-cup coffee machines. With the Aiden having gained significant traction in the US thanks to the popularity of high-end drip machines, the Espresso Series 1 is expected to enjoy a strong reception across several markets.

At launch, the Espresso Series 1 will be available in Black, Cherry Red and Malted Chocolate, with pricing starting at $1,499.95 (around £1,100). Whilst initially a US exclusive, international expansion is likely, especially given that the Aiden eventually made its way to the UK. Product shipment is expected in Fall 2025.

(Image credit: Fellow)

Built to elevate the entire brewing ritual, the Espresso Series 1 is packed with standout features. There's Adaptive Pressure Profiling to help users dial in the perfect flavour, as well as real-time insights and feedback to guide both beginners and seasoned baristas to their ideal shot.

At its core is Fellow’s patented Boosted Boiler system, a multi-point heating architecture that brings barista-level performance to a machine at this price point.

For milk-based drink fans, the machine features a temperature-sensing steam wand that produces silky microfoam and automatically purges after use. On the design front, the machine keeps control intuitive and sleek, with three customisable shortcut buttons, a colour LCD screen, and a precision control dial.

“Espresso is the heart of coffee culture – it’s intimate, sophisticated, and the ultimate expression of craft,” said Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow. “But for too long, home enthusiasts have had to choose between inconsistent results or a multi-thousand-dollar investment. Series 1 breaks that tradeoff, offering café-level control in a machine built for everyday use.”

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors