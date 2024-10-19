Fellow’s Precision Coffee Maker is the smartest drip coffee machine I’ve seen – but it’ll cost you

QUICK SUMMARY
Fellow has released its Aiden Precision Coffee Maker to the UK market. Its first-ever drip coffee brewer is packed full of smart features, including customised brewing profiles, scheduling settings and app connectivity.
The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is available to pre-order for £365.
Speciality beverage gear company, Fellow has finally launched its first-ever drip coffee machine in the UK. The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is a feature-rich machine that offers barista-style guidance, personalised brewing profiles and scheduling, making it the smartest drip coffee maker I’ve ever seen.
Drip coffee machines don’t seem to have the greatest reputation. As the best bean to cup coffee machines have gained popularity over the years – despite their steep pricing – drip coffee makers feel like the thing of the past, particularly due to their prominence in offices and 90 / 00s TV shows, like Friends and Gilmore Girls,
But this is something that Fellow wanted to remedy with its Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. As explained by Jake Miller, Founder and CEO of Fellow, “automatic drip coffee has a reputation problem – whether serving a crowd or managing a few moments of free time, the trade-off for many has been bad coffee or no coffee at all. We designed Aiden to solve this problem. Even the busiest people no longer have to choose between their time and phenomenal coffee."
The result is the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker which has been available in the US for some time but it’s now landed in the UK. As someone who has tested countless coffee machines, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker looks like the smartest drip model I’ve ever seen, thanks to its many customisable and app features.
The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker has a much sleeker design than other drip coffee machines. Instead of multiple confusing dials and buttons, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker has one dial at the bottom and a circular screen at the top to offer guidance and a quick look at your coffee progress.
The Aiden Precision Coffee Maker automatically dials the variables needed to make and brew coffee at home, including to-the-degree temperature control and even water distribution. It also has a built-in bloom cycle, which works alongside a first-of-its-kind dual shower head to pre-wet the grounds for proper extraction. Users can adjust between single serve and batch brew baskets to make coffee for yourself or for many.
For more customisation and advice, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker is compatible with the Fellow app which offers brewing and dose guidance to help you make the perfect coffee. You can also create your own brew profile, adjust settings, and schedule coffee in advance – this has become pretty commonplace with pod and bean to cup machines but it’s fairly new to drip coffee makers.
Now available in the UK, the Aiden Precision Coffee Maker by Fellow is £365 and can be pre-ordered at Coffee Merch and in select retailer stores, including Selfridges and Harrods. For the US, you can reserve it at Fellow and you’ll receive it in the November shipment – it’ll cost you $365.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
