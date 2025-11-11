A mobility expert says these three bodyweight exercises can help undo that nagging pain in one side of your lower back
And they’ll take you just under 10 minutes
If you’ve ever felt a dull, annoying ache settle into one side of your lower back, you’re not alone. Imbalances, tightness and long hours spent sitting can all pull your body out of alignment – and for many of us that discomfort often shows up on one side. Luckily, Coach Milad, co-founder of Tailored Fit PT, has shared a three-move routine to start easing it, and it doesn’t require a gym or equipment.
“That annoying muscle mount on one side of your back is usually caused by a lack of core strength, hip strength, and a lack of spine and hip mobility,” explains Coach Milad. Luckily, these three exercises are designed to address each of those issues, helping your body move more evenly and relieving the tension that leads to one-sided pain.
“Try the following routine 3x a week, and I promise you’ll notice a night and day difference in tightness and pain,” says Coach Milad. We’d recommend aiming for 8-12 reps for each exercise and aiming for two to three rounds in total. Don’t recognise the exercises? Just watch the short video above. Here are Coach Milad’s recommendations:
- Long lever deadbug (start with just your bodyweight, once this becomes too easy, then add a dumbbell or hold a household object)
- Elephant walks
- Bench/or chair elevated cat cow
If you work long hours sat at a desk, then your shoulders are probably pretty tight too. This 7-minute mobility routine (also from Coach Milad), targets the whole lot: your shoulders, back and hips. The fact that it will also take you minimal time and you won't need any equipment for it is a bonus.
