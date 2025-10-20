Nespresso's limited-edition festive collection is here – featuring two brand new flavours

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has launched its new limited-edition festive collection, Magic in the Making. Wrapped in vibrant packaging designed by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu, the collection is available online and in Nespresso boutiques from 27th October – but only for a limited time.

You know it’s that time of year again when festive collections are starting to appear. However, when Nespresso’s arrives, you know the holiday season has officially begun.

The brand has just announced its new festive collection, Magic in the Making. The range includes a limited-edition black coffee, two new flavoured coffees, new Barista Mixologist Stemmed Glasses, and a few returning Nespresso favourites. The collection comes wrapped in vibrant packaging designed by Kenyan artist Thandiwe Muriu, whose work is inspired by the beauty of the coffee flower.

Magic in the Making launches online and in Nespresso boutiques from 27th October, and will only be available for a limited time.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

When it comes to the new coffee flavours, we've got the Festive Espresso for Original and Festive Double Espresso for Vertuo, featuring an exquisite Arabica blend from Rwanda and Kenya. Expect smooth cereal and fruity notes, with hints of wood and caramel, and it's best suited on its own or as a Latte Macchiato.

There's also the Almond & Hibiscus Flavoured Coffee, blending the sweetness of almond with a delicate floral finish, and the Cinnamon & Candied Tamarind Flavoured Coffee, which combines warm, spicy cinnamon with a sweet, jammy tamarind twist.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Just like last year, the collection also includes advent calendars for both Original and Vertuo users, featuring new blends and old favourites. Despite the official collection launch date being a week today, these are available via Nespresso's website now.

For those who love beautiful coffee accessories, Nespresso is also unveiling its Barista Mixologist Stemmed Glasses, and a new Coffee Mug embossed with Muriu’s elegant coffee-flower-inspired design.