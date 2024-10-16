Nespresso x Jean Imbert collab delivers indulgent range of coffee capsules, accessories and gifts

QUICK SUMMARY Nespresso has announced its festive coffee collection for this year in collaboration with world-famous chef, Jean Imbert. It includes three new capsule flavours and an array of coffee gifts and accessories. The collection will launch online and in Nespresso Boutiques from 22nd October, and it'll be available for a limited time only.

Nespresso has entered the festive season by announcing a new coffee collaboration with world-famous chef, Jean Imbert. The collection also features an assortment of sweet treats, stylish coffee making accessories and a new limited edition of the Vertuo Pop coffee machine.

Last holiday season, Nespresso collaborated with luxury French outerwear brand Fusalp. The two brands released a collection inspired by the snowy peaks of the Alps, drawing inspiration from Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern.

The Nespresso Unforgettable Holidays collection launches online and in Nespresso Boutiques from 22nd October. It'll be available for a limited time only.

(Image credit: Nespresso)

Nespresso has created three new capsule recipes, specially designed to optimise the flavours developed by Jean Imbert. The Unforgettable Espresso Original and Double Espresso Vertuo capsules are blended using Arabica beans from Peru and Costa Rica, boasting toasted cereal and woody notes.

Based on an original idea from Jean Imbert, the Almond Croissant Flavour capsules release almond and buttery pastry notes. The Peanut and Roasted Sesame Flavour is a tribute to Imbert’s gastronomic voyages, combining notes of toasted sesame, popcorn and mixed nuts.

The Nespresso advent calendars for both original and Vertuo machines have also returned, featuring packaging that echoes the collection’s theme of travel. Each advent calendar will include the limited-edition festive coffees co-created with Jean Imbert, and an exclusive limited-edition decorated mug in porcelain for the last day.

(Image credit: Nespresso)