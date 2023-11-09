Nespresso launches range of festive coffees and accessories in collaboration with Fusalp

Nothing screams Christmas like a delicious, hot festive drink. Whether you're a hot chocolate fan or prefer a mulled wine, it's the perfect way to get in the Christmas spirit. Whilst we've got Black Friday to tackle first, the team is still keeping a firm eye on any new Christmas launches, especially as many people will be compiling their wish lists. Well, just you wait and see what we've found...

We're a huge fan of Nespresso here at T3. Everything about the brand, from the different machines to the huge variety of capsules available, is nothing short of incredible. It really is no surprise that it holds multiple top spaces in our best pod coffee machine guide. This holiday season, Nespresso is collaborating with luxury French outerwear brand Fusalp, to enchant coffee lovers with the launch of its annual holiday collection – this time, inspired by the snowy peaks of the Alps. The collection’s modern and sophisticated expression of style elegantly blends the two brands together, drawing inspiration from Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern.

Within the new range, coffee lovers can enjoy a variety of limited edition coffees for both the Original and Vertuo systems. The collection also features a range of chic accessories, including a Barista Festive Glass.

Keep reading to find out what products are included in the range and how you can access them. However, before you do, don't forget to look at this month's Nespresso coffee machine deals. You may find a bargain!

Capsules

Seasonal Delight Spices

A heart-warming coffee inspired by the classic Mulled Wine, taking you into the sights, sounds and enchantment of the classic festive market. This Arabica blend gets delightful spicy and winey flavour of cinnamon, cloves and spice cake that will transport the taste buds to Après ski moments on the slopes.

The capsules are available for both Original (£5.20 per sleeve of 10) and Vertuo (£7.20 per sleeve of 10) machines.

Festive Black Double Espresso

Drift into an enchanted world of taste that really brings the festive feeling, with a blend of Arabicas from Honduras, Uganda and beyond. Expect roasted woody aromas, coupled with warming sweet and spicy notes, with a twinkling jammy fruit note to delight the taste buds.

The capsules are available for both Original (£4.90 per sleeve of 10) and Vertuo (£6.20 per sleeve of 10) machines.

Frosted Caramel Nut

This coffee blend journeys to the heart of the holiday spirit. A blond caramel and almond flavour embraces our smooth blend of Arabicas to bring that festive atmosphere we’ve been looking forward to all year long. As the malty cereal note of the coffees becomes one with the warming caramel flavour, an almond vanilla biscuit note emerges, inviting you to take a moment to sit back and enjoy.

The capsules are available for both Original (£5.20 per sleeve of 10) and Vertuo (£7.20 per sleeve of 10) machines.

Accessories

Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar

Available for both Original and Vertuo lovers, it’s time to kick off the festive season and unbox daily wonders with Nespresso x Fusalp’s Advent Calendar – inviting the discovery of unforgettable coffee each day. This year, coffee lovers can delight with a limited-edition gift behind the 24th door.

The Nespresso x Fusalp Advent Calendar is available on the Nespresso website for £35.

Barista Festive Glass

Raise a toast to the holiday season and enjoy a cocktail or mocktail with the Barista Festive Glass, which is embossed with Fusalp’s emblematic diamond smock pattern. Elevate your coffee rituals and experience the delicious blend of taste and style this festive season.

The Barista Festive Glass is available on the Nespresso website for £13.

Nomad Large Travel Mug

Want to enjoy your coffee no matter where you are? Nespresso's Nomad Travel Mug now comes in the iconic midnight blue colour of Fusalp - bringing excitement and novelty to the already existing range.

The Nespresso Nomad Large Travel Mug can be purchased on the Nespresso website for £27.

Before you go, make sure you take a look at we thought of the Nespresso Coffee+ pods range. They're coffee pods that are technically good for you - crazy, right?