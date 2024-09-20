KitchenAid’s iconic stand mixer gets a stunning nature-inspired upgrade

QUICK SUMMARY KitchenAid has launched a new stand mixer as part of its Design Series. The new Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer now comes in a deep forest green colour, with matte brass detailing and a walnut wooden bowl. The KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Evergreen Design Series is available for £899 / $699.99.

KitchenAid has just added to its stellar line-up of stand mixers with an entirely new colourway. As part of its Design Series, its Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is now available in an Evergreen colour, including brass nature-inspired details and a walnut wooden bowl.

Well known for its collection of the best stand mixers , KitchenAid has expanded its collection with its Design Series. Every year, KitchenAid reinvents its Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer in a new colour and pattern combination. In 2021, there was the Light and Shadow edition which featured a white main body with black textured bowl, and in 2022, there was a Blossom version in thyme green with a copper textured bowl.

As far as my research has shown, there wasn’t a 2023 edition to the Design Series, so the 2024 Evergreen Design Series was met with much excitement. Based on the classic look and features of KitchenAid’s original stand mixer – see our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review for more details – this new colourway makes the design standout even more, and is perfect for nature lovers or KitchenAid collectors.

The KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Evergreen Design Series has a deep forest green colour and is in a luxurious matte finish. The lighter shade trim band around the top of the device has a subtle leaf design and a brass plated hub cover. Inspired by nature, the stand mixer has many embossed leaf designs on it, and glossy green control knobs – but the main standout is the bowl.

(Image credit: KitchenAid)

The bowl of the KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Evergreen Design Series is a first-of-its-kind walnut wooden bowl. It has a wood grain pattern on the outside, and is completely food safe. Like most KitchenAid stand mixers, the Evergreen Design Series edition comes with whisk, dough hook and flat edge beater accessories.

Personally, I really like the look of the new KitchenAid Artisan 4.7L Tilt Head Stand Mixer Evergreen Design Series. The wooden bowl is unique and eye-catching, and the combination of forest green and brass looks striking.

I do question how many people will want this style in their kitchen as it’s quite different to the colours that KitchenAid has done before, but if you want something a little different, this design definitely ticks the boxes – but it will cost you.

