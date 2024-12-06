New Motorola flip phone shows off the 2025 Pantone colour of the year

Quick Summary The Pantone Colour Institute has announced its colour of the year for 2025 and Motorola has revealed two special edition phones in it. The colour of the year is Mocha Mousse and both the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra and Motorola Edge 50 Neo will be available in it.

This time of year is one of our favourites. Not just because it's Christmas and that means twinkly lights down every street, but it's also when the Pantone Colour Institute announces its colour of the year.

The colour of the year announcement isn't just about guiding us on what colour our living rooms should be next year though, it also results in a flurry products sporting the new trendy colour, which if you didn't know, is Mocha Mousse (PANTONE 17-1230) for 2025.

In tech, there's one brand that's been working with the Pantone Colour Institute for some time, and that's Motorola. The Lenovo-owned company typically releases special edition versions of its phones in the colour of the year finish shortly after the announcement is made and this year is no different.

Spotted by Android Authority and right on cue, Motorola has announced it will be rolling out the Razr 50 Ultra foldable phone and the Edge 50 Neo in Mocha Mousse. The devices aren't available just yet and it will depend on your region as to whether both are available, but you can register your interest on the Motorola website.

For those in the UK, you can sign up with your first name, surname and email to be one of the first to order the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra or Motorola Edge 50 Neo in Pantone Color of the Year 2025: PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse. Motorola hasn't said when the devices will arrive, but we suspect it won't be too long.

Mocha Mousse is described as "a soft, brown shade that is earthy yet sophisticated, blending in while standing out" and while technically it is a brown phone, it's a very on-trend brown phone. Aside from coming in the Mocha Mousse colour, the special edition Motorola phones are have Pantone branding on them too.