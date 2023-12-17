Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: 9 appliances and accessories to add to your home

Pantone recently announced its new Colour of the Year 2024 , PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. The pinky nude tone is warm, modern, elegant and “ a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.

We’ve already been seeing the Peach Fuzz colourway in action on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and we expect many more phone and other tech products to take on the neutral tone next year. It’s fair to say that it’ll be everywhere next year, from phones to fashion and beyond. But what about in the home?

Whether you want to paint your walls in Peach Fuzz, or keep things simple and understated with a few throw pillows, here are nine appliances and accessories that incorporate the Pantone Colour of the Year seamlessly into your home.