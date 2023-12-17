Pantone Colour of the Year 2024: 9 appliances and accessories to add to your home

Peachy perfect! How to incorporate the Pantone Colour of the Year in your home

Pantone Colour of the Year
(Image credit: Ruggable)
Pantone recently announced its new Colour of the Year 2024, PANTONE 13-1023 Peach Fuzz. The pinky nude tone is warm, modern, elegant and “ a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.

We’ve already been seeing the Peach Fuzz colourway in action on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and we expect many more phone and other tech products to take on the neutral tone next year. It’s fair to say that it’ll be everywhere next year, from phones to fashion and beyond. But what about in the home?

Whether you want to paint your walls in Peach Fuzz, or keep things simple and understated with a few throw pillows, here are nine appliances and accessories that incorporate the Pantone Colour of the Year seamlessly into your home.

Pantone Colour of the Year home must-haves

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Our Place Always Pan 2.0

Arguably the most talked about saucepan on social media, the Our Place Always Pan 2.0 is a stylish useful appliance to have in your kitchen. Made from Thermakind materials, the Always Pan 2.0 has advanced nonstick coating to help your pan last for longer. Available in mini, standard or large sizes, it can be used to braise, steam, sear, fry, boil, saute, bake and much more. To get that Peach Fuzz tone, select the ‘Spice’ colour.

Smeg Jug Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster

Smeg Jug Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster

Smeg is known for its bold colours on its kitchen essentials and the same can be said with the Smeg Jug Kettle and 2 Slice Toaster set. The Rose Gold colourway is subtle, striking and similar to the Peach Fuzz Pantone Colour of the Year. A top quality brand, Smeg has landed itself in high spots in our best kettle and best toaster, and this peachy neutral tone will look the part in any kitchen space.

KitchenAid Artisan Blender K400

KitchenAid K400 Artisan Blender

One of the best blenders you can buy, the KitchenAid K400 Artisan Blender is perfect for smoothies, soups, pastes, sauces and much more. It has a three-part blending system, five speeds and a large 1.4-litre glass jar. Great for introducing Peach Fuzz to your kitchen, the metal base of the blender has a soft pinky peach colour.

Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Rug

Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Rug

The limited edition Pantone Peach Fuzz Flux Ombre Rug from Ruggable is made in collaboration with Pantone Colour of the Year. Inspired by sunsets, this rug features various shades of peach, including peach fuzz and peach puree to give it its ombre effect. It adds a beautiful pop of colour to your living area or bedroom and feels nice and soft under your feet.

Zealax Peach Pillow Covers

Zealax Peach Pillow Covers

For those who prefer subtly and like mixing and matching colours, you can introduce the Pantone Colour of the Year to your home with your pillow covers. The Zealax Peach Pillow Covers is the perfect Peach Fuzz shade and adds elegance to your living room. The covers are made of premium faux shade and can be used to cover sofa, bed and accent pillows.

H&M Linen-Blend Duvet Cover Set

H&M Linen-Blend Duvet Cover Set

Another subtle way to add Peach Fuzz to your home is with your duvet and best sheet sets. For example, the H&M Linen-Blend Duvet Cover Set is a delicate peachy nude and made from a linen-blend that feels comfortable and soft against the skin. The set comes with a duvet cover and pillowcases so you can give your entire bed a Peach Fuzz makeover.

John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Towels

John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Towels

Incorporate the Pantone Colour of the Year into your bathroom with the John Lewis Egyptian Cotton Towels. Soft and fluffy, these towels are made from Egyptian cotton and have a Life Natural finish that keeps your towels fresher, cleaner and odour-free for longer. For the Pink Fuzz shade, make sure to select ‘Rose’.

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini

NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini

The NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini in Nude is one of the best oil diffuser to help you release stress, relax, sleep better and give you a shot of energy. Using 100% natural essential oil blends, the NEOM Wellbeing Pod Mini has three levels of intensity to deliver the right amount of fragrance at all times. It’s compact and portable so you can also take it with you wherever you go for a quick boost.

Philips One Electric Toothbrush

Philips One Electric Toothbrush

If you’ve been looking to upgrade to the best electric toothbrush, why not pick a Peach Fuzz coloured one, like the Philips One Electric Toothbrush?! This affordable toothbrush uses 13,000 micro-vibrations to hygienically clean your teeth and has built-in routines to let you know how to adjust your technique and when to stop brushing. The peachy coloured toothbrush also comes with a matching travel case.

