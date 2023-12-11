This is the colour that every phone could be next year – and I can't wait

Picking out the best phone on the market is a tough ask. Manufacturers offer a wide range of different options, each designed to tempt you into making a purchase.

But whether you're hunting for a top Android phone, or looking to snag the latest iPhone, there's one decision you'll need to make – which colour to opt for. Traditionally, that has been a fairly boring process. Most brands opt for some kind of black and white variant, plus a solitary colour to showcase some personality.

That's changed a little bit recently, though, with more and more brands opting for a smorgasbord of colours. Inspiration for those colours can come from many places, with fashion influencing the selection which different brands will use.

One other line of influence comes from the Pantone Colour of the Year. That's just been announced, meaning we know one of the core colours to expect on handsets over the next year. That finish is Peach Fuzz – and we can already see it in use on the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra and the Motorola Edge 40 Neo.

I, for one, am excited by this. Last year, the colour of the year was Viva Magenta. That was seen in variations all over the market, with brands opting for none more pink hues.

While that was cool – there's nothing more enticing a hot pink shade – it's still a relatively common colour. The Peach Fuzz is a much more leftfield choice, and should mean brands are taking on new shades which they wouldn't have otherwise.

On top of that, it's a really neat colour option. It's inoffensive enough to be appealing to a wide array of users, but just quirky enough to be worthy as a specialist shade.

While the two Motorola models on show are a good start, I'm also excited to see how other brands take inspiration from that design. In particular, I can't wait to see the new iPhone lineup. Their recent trend towards pastel shades would look perfect with this pigment, and should make for a really lovely looking device.