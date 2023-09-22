3 best Wes Anderson movies to watch before his shorts hit Netflix

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Wes Anderson is one of the most unique directors around today. Show a single frame from most of his movies to the average film fan and they'll recognise his style instantly. His love of meticulously framed shots and pastel hues combined with his esoteric sense of humour make his movies a treat for the eyes and the mind.

With his series of Roald Dahl shorts coming to Netflix this week, here are his best feature-length efforts that you can watch at home right now on the best streaming services.

1. The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

My personal favourite of Anderson's movies,The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou strikes the perfect balance between aesthetic and narrative. Yes it's easy on the eye (the finale is a visual treat with a beautiful Sigur Rós song), but this story of undersa exploration is also full of brilliant characters.



Anderson regulars Bill Murray (Steve Zissou himself) and Owen Wilson shine as the father/son duo on a mission to hunt down a rare shark that killed Steve's diving partner. Alongside them, the Zissou Society not only has amazing Jacques Cousteau-inspired uniforms but also features some incredible actors in an ensemble cast including Cate Blanchett and Willem Dafoe.

Seamlessly blending Anderson's goofiness and more tender moments that might even make your eyes get a bit aquatic, ignore the Rotten Tomatoes score and treat yourself to a brilliant night in with Disney+.

2. Fantastic Mr Fox

(Image credit: Searchlight pictures)

Streaming on: Netflix

This space could equally have gone to Anderson's other animated feature Isle of Dogs but given the subject matter of Anderson's upcoming shorts, this Roald Dahl adaption just about edges it as our pick.

Created with Wallace & Gromit style stop-motion, this 2009 feature stars George Clooney, Meryl Streep and a host of other names (including Jarvis Cocker) to create a stunning film. If you've read the book you'll know the story but for the unenlightened, we follow Mr Fox as he gets trapped in a standoff with three farmers determined to put an end to his thieving ways for good.

A great family film for those approaching double digits, I wouldn't risk it with younger children as there's a little bit more darkness than the art style suggests.

3. Rushmore

(Image credit: Touchstone Pictures)

Streaming: Disney+

Jason Schwartzman is one of Wes Anderson's regulars nowadays, but this 1998 movie is in fact his film debut, and what a movie to start with. Schwartzman plays Max Fischer, a boy at the exclusive Rushmore Academy who doesn't quite fit in.

Max is in many ways a model student, he loves the school, is respectful, and sociable (a brilliant sequence details the dozens of clubs he has started) and seemingly has the maturity of a middle-aged man, but just doesn't get the grades to maintain his scholarship. Placed on academic probation, he then falls for a teacher (Olivia Williams) as things start to get even more complicated.

Schwartzman and Bill Murray use all of their comedic chops in this excellent caper that soon blossoms into more than just a story of forbidden teenage love. Max's penchant for staging plays is used to awe-inspiring visual effect, while Murray is his typical brilliant bitter self.