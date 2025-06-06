These are the 3 Western shows you need to catch streaming right now

We're smack bang in the middle of T3 Home and Entertainment month, which means a whole month where we'll bring you the best guides and news you can find to the world of entertainment at home – and streaming plays a huge role in that for millions of us.

There are countless genres that have been excellently represented during the streaming years so far, but one that's had a surprising and impressive resurgence is the western. Once the domain of cowboys and ranchers, it now encompasses modern stories as well as period pieces. If you're in the mood for some moody western action, I've picked out three series that you might not know about, all of which you can stream right now for a quick fix.

American Primeval

American Primeval | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix

Starring Taylor Kitsch and Betty Gilpin, this series might have passed below a fair few people's radar when it came out at the very beginning of 2025 – undeservedly, because it's a singular piece of work. Set in 1857 during a violent period, it tells the story of an unlikely pair of survivors who gang up to try to get through some unbelievable hardships in the wild.

Expect gunfights and rustling incidents, and a hard-nosed look at the violent confrontations between settlers and Native Americans, and all that came with them. It's a limited series, which means you don't have to get invested in countless episodes, and it's hyper-violent if that's your cup of tea. I think it should have got more love, but at least it's there on Netflix for those who want it.

Justified

Justified - Official Series Trailer | Timothy Olyphant | FX - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Hulu (US), Prime Video (UK)

This is the best-known of the shows I'll highlight, but it's surprising how many people have never dipped their toe into Justified to see how it plays out. This clever show transposes the classic Western onto modern times, telling the story of US Marshal Raylan, who wears a classic hat and fits in as a sort of new version of the old sheriff.

Running from 2010 to 2015, it was from an era when shows were produced way more quickly than today – so that five-year span has six seasons to show, and a total of 78 riveting episodes. If you want a show that you can invest a little more in, and some longer arcs to follow, check it out for sure.

Dark Winds

Dark Winds Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: AMC+ and Netflix (US), Now (UK)

While I was researching this piece, Dark Winds was the most intriguing show I came across – and the one that's still ongoing, three seasons and counting. It's another western in a modern setting, this time inverting some classic tropes by centring around two Navajo police officers.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

They get embroiled in new conspiracies and murder investigations each season, and the series is based on a lineup of books that should keep it fresh for a good while. It's got style and a noir-ish sensibility that looks really enticing, and a fourth season has already been confirmed. In the US, you can watch the first season on Netflix, but AMC is increasingly bringing it to just AMC+, to demonstrate its pride in the show.