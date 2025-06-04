3 shows to stream after The Last of Us season 2
Finished The Last of Us' latest run? Here are three essential series you might not have thought of before
The huge global success of The Last of Us in both game and TV form has proved one thing, we love the idea of the apocalypse – in whatever form it may come.
Surviving against the odds and banding together against a common enemy seems to be the flavour of the day, and luckily the streaming services have us all covered with plenty of apocalyptically-themed shows.
So when you've finished watching the latest season of The Last of Us, there's plenty of similar series to jump onto next. Here are three particular faves.
The Strain (Disney+ UK, Hulu US)
Based on the books by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, this 2014 horror series follows CDC scientists as they struggle to contain and understand a viral outbreak in New York. It's a plague that may or may not be turning people into vampires… (spoiler alert: it is).
Controlled by ancient creatures. it spreads into a global pandemic with only bands of resistance fighters left to try and stop the spread.
The Strain was huge back a decade ago with its big budget appeal, a great cast, and loads of gory special effects. All this set against a lore that involves the holocaust and man's continual battle against pure evil.
Medical science, mythology, action and drama, The Strain has it all and still stands up well today as an apocalyptic drama worth a watch.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
The Eternaut (Netflix)
A sci-fi series adapted from a classic Argentine graphic novel series, The Eternaut is set in Buenos Aires during a deadly snowfall caused by an alien invasion, It follows a group of survivors as they struggle against mysterious alien forces and their monstrous servants.
The show mixes existential dread with politics, reflecting themes such as resistance, dictatorship and survival in a modern world with a deeply grounded tone.
It captures the terror of an invisible enemy and the strength of collective action in the face of overwhelming odds.
Fresh to Netflix this year, The Eternaut has so far proved a bit of a sleeper hit with great reviews and a growing fan base.
The Stand (Paramount+ US)
Based on the classic Stephen King novel, 2020’s The Stand is a post-apocalyptic drama showing the battle between good and evil in a world destroyed by a super flu virus…. so 2020, we know!
Survivors are torn between the rival factions and as the story develops, must choose between rebuilding a moral society or just succumbing to evil and chaos.
Blending supernatural horror with psychological drama, The Stand examines human nature, destiny and redemption. The story’s vast scope and ensemble cast give a haunting vision of civilisations' fall.
Also, it's Stephen King stuff so expect scares and blood. Also watch out for subject matter that could be considered problematic today, plus a whole load of weird characters doing weird stuff.
Liverpool lad, mid-life crisis survivor, writer of short fiction, screenplays, articles, reviews and opinion pieces. Brian is totally in love with cinema in all its many forms. He writes for websites, blogs and published magazines, including Screen Rant, IGN and Purple Revolver in the constant hope it will help him avoid getting a real grown-up job. In his free time, he's a gym obsessive and previously good guitarist.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Microsoft Surface Laptop 13-inch review: exquisite Windows hardware
Microsoft's Surface Laptop has shrunk in size and in price, making for a very attractive Windows option indeed
-
This 30-minute strength circuit adds upper body muscle where you really want it
This quick-fire workout can help build your chest, arms, back and shoulders
-
This is my most anticipated Netflix release date of the year
Wake Up Dead Man can't come soon enough
-
Amazon Prime Video in June: 5 new arrivals you can't miss this month
It's a big month for Prime Video
-
Netflix Tudum 2025: All the best trailers from Netflix's big event
There are trailers aplenty
-
Netflix in June: 5 new shows and movies you cannot miss this month
Another big month begins
-
Your parents probably can't wait for this huge new Netflix mystery movie
The Thursday Murder Club will be big
-
Netflix's latest fantasy teaser is super endearing
One Piece gets a great special look
-
Arnie will be back – his huge Netflix show is returning
FUBAR Season 2 gets trailed
-
Netflix finally shows some of its epic dark fantasy show before Season 2
Wednesday gets a sneak peek