3 shows to stream after The Last of Us season 2

The huge global success of The Last of Us in both game and TV form has proved one thing, we love the idea of the apocalypse – in whatever form it may come.

Surviving against the odds and banding together against a common enemy seems to be the flavour of the day, and luckily the streaming services have us all covered with plenty of apocalyptically-themed shows.

So when you've finished watching the latest season of The Last of Us, there's plenty of similar series to jump onto next. Here are three particular faves.

The Strain | Official Series Trailer | FX - YouTube Watch On

The Strain (Disney+ UK, Hulu US)

Based on the books by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan, this 2014 horror series follows CDC scientists as they struggle to contain and understand a viral outbreak in New York. It's a plague that may or may not be turning people into vampires… (spoiler alert: it is).

Controlled by ancient creatures. it spreads into a global pandemic with only bands of resistance fighters left to try and stop the spread.

The Strain was huge back a decade ago with its big budget appeal, a great cast, and loads of gory special effects. All this set against a lore that involves the holocaust and man's continual battle against pure evil.

Medical science, mythology, action and drama, The Strain has it all and still stands up well today as an apocalyptic drama worth a watch.

The Eternaut | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The Eternaut (Netflix)

A sci-fi series adapted from a classic Argentine graphic novel series, The Eternaut is set in Buenos Aires during a deadly snowfall caused by an alien invasion, It follows a group of survivors as they struggle against mysterious alien forces and their monstrous servants.

The show mixes existential dread with politics, reflecting themes such as resistance, dictatorship and survival in a modern world with a deeply grounded tone.

It captures the terror of an invisible enemy and the strength of collective action in the face of overwhelming odds.

Fresh to Netflix this year, The Eternaut has so far proved a bit of a sleeper hit with great reviews and a growing fan base.

The Stand | Official Trailer | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The Stand (Paramount+ US)

Based on the classic Stephen King novel, 2020’s The Stand is a post-apocalyptic drama showing the battle between good and evil in a world destroyed by a super flu virus…. so 2020, we know!

Survivors are torn between the rival factions and as the story develops, must choose between rebuilding a moral society or just succumbing to evil and chaos.

Blending supernatural horror with psychological drama, The Stand examines human nature, destiny and redemption. The story’s vast scope and ensemble cast give a haunting vision of civilisations' fall.

Also, it's Stephen King stuff so expect scares and blood. Also watch out for subject matter that could be considered problematic today, plus a whole load of weird characters doing weird stuff.